Horizontal Carousel Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with Bastian Solutions LLC and Conveyors & Drives Inc. | Technavio

The global horizontal carousel market is expected to grow by USD 63.78 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005335/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Horizontal Carousel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Horizontal Carousel Market Analysis Report by End-user (Automotive, Food and beverage, Retail, and Others), Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/horizontal-carousel-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increased use of automation. In addition, the introduction of voice recognition in the picking process is anticipated to boost the growth of the horizontal carousel market.

Organizations across the world are increasingly adopting automation in the material handling process to reduce costs and lead time. Horizontal carousel machines are highly adaptable to automation as they do not require an operator. They minimize errors, reduce the need for hiring skilled workers, and require fewer interventions. Therefore, the rising adoption of automation is expected to positively influence the growth of the global horizontal carousel market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Horizontal Carousel Companies:

Bastian Solutions LLC

Bastian Solutions LLC operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of bottom drive, top drive, and twin bin carousels for various end-user applications.

Conveyors & Drives Inc.

Conveyors & Drives Inc. operates its business through a unified product segment. The company offers EXACTPick Horizontal Carousel. It is an automated storage and retrieval system designed specifically for the footwear and apparel industries.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Daifuku Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Factory and Distribution Automation, e-Factory Automation, Automotive Factory Automation, Airport Technologies, Auto Washing Technologies, and Contec. The company offers horizontal carousels under its storage solution segment.

Gonvarri Material Handling AS

Gonvarri Material Handling AS operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers Horizontal Carousel (HOCA) Automated Storage Machine. It is a computer-controlled storage and transfer solution that significantly improves the efficiency of product storage and picking.

Kardex AG

Kardex AG operates its business through segments such as Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The company offers Kardex Remstar Horizontal carousel. It is used to store and retrieve goods quickly, reliably, and cost-effectively for applications with high retrieval rates or moderately fast- and slow-moving goods.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Horizontal Carousel Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Automotive

Food and beverage

Retail

Others

Horizontal Carousel Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market – Global industrial roller chain drives market by end-user (industrial, heavy equipment, and agricultural) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Batch Control Systems Market – Global batch control systems market by end-user (chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, water and wastewater, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005335/en/