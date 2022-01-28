Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Horrific' destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine - U.S

01/28/2022 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley speak about Russia and Ukraine at Pentagon in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If Russia unleashes the forces it has amassed near Ukraine's border to invade its neighbor, the outcome would be "horrific" and result in significant casualties, the top U.S. military officer said on Friday, comparing this moment to the Cold War.

Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the comments amid fragile Russia-U.S. diplomacy in a broader East-West standoff over Ukraine. Moscow has demanded NATO pull back troops and weapons from Eastern Europe and bar Ukraine from ever joining the military alliance.

Washington and its NATO allies reject that position but say they are ready to discuss other topics such as arms control and confidence-building measures that would convince Russia to pull back its troops from near Ukraine's border.

Speaking at a Pentagon news conference, Milley said that given the types of forces Russia has arrayed, "all of it packaged together, if that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties."

He added: "And you can imagine what that might look like in dense urban areas, along roads and so on and so forth. It would be horrific, it would be terrible."

Speaking alongside Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that while the United States does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision whether to invade, he now has the military capability to do so.

"[There] are multiple options available to [Putin] including the seizure of cities and significant territories, but also coercive acts and provocative political acts like the recognition of breakaway territories," Austin said.

He said the United States remains focused on countering Russian disinformation, including anything that could be used as a pretext for attacks against Ukraine. He added that the United States was committed to helping Ukraine defend itself, and noted U.S. provisions of additional anti-armor weaponry.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Phil Stewart


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 1.65% 14.646 Real-time Quote.-14.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.23% 77.838 Delayed Quote.5.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pU.S. FDA says Empowered Diagnostics recalling COVID-19 tests
RE
03:47pActivist hedge fund Elliott reveals stake in U.S. utility NiSource
RE
03:45pLebanon's foreign minister says not going to meeting in kuwait t…
RE
03:45pU.S. Capitol riot panel demands testimony about 2020 fake electors plan
RE
03:44p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.083% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.779% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.170% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:41pLebanon's foreign minister bou habib says not going to meeting w…
RE
03:39pUkrainian troops train with new British arms amid Russia tensions
RE
03:36pMacron reaffirms France's solidarity with Ukraine -presidency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..
4FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
5LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS