Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Horrified' U.N. official condemns reported killings in Myanmar

12/26/2021 | 11:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.N. official asks for more aid access to Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray

(Reuters) - A senior U.N. official said he was horrified by the reported killing of at least 35 civilians in Myanmar and called on authorities to investigate the incident that opposition activists blamed on government soldiers.

The ruling military has not commented on the incident near Mo So village in Kayah State on Friday and junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun could not be reached for comment.

State media reported that soldiers had fired on and killed an unspecified number of "terrorists with weapons" from forces fighting the military government. State media did not say anything about civilian casualties.

U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the reports of the killing of the civilians, including at least one child, were credible.

"I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law," he said in a statement.

Griffiths called for "a thorough and transparent" investigation so the perpetrators could be brought to justice and called for the protection of civilians.

Residents and a human rights group working in the area said soldiers had killed the civilians. Photographs posted by the rights group showed charred bodies, some in the back of a burned-out truck.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military on Feb. 1 overthrew the elected government of Nobel Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in crackdowns on protests and more than 11,000 have been jailed, according to a tally by the Association for Assistance of Political Prisoners rights group.

The military disputes the group's death toll.

Some opponents of the military have taken up arms, some linking up with ethnic minority guerrillas who have for years been fighting the government for self-determination in various parts of the country, including Kayah State in the east.

The Save the Children aid group said two of its workers, travelling to their home villages for the year-end holiday, had gone missing in the attack. It suspended operations in Kayah State and parts of neighbouring Karen State and the Magway region.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57aARGUS MEDIA : Malaysia's Petronas faces gas test in move to net zero
PU
12:53aS.Korea authorises emergency use of Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment
RE
12:43aPrivate banks weigh on Indian shares as RBL tanks 20%
RE
12:42aMyanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to January 10 - source
RE
12:37aChina to 'appropriately' frontload infrastructure investments - finance ministry
RE
12:32aAustralia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan
RE
12:31aOil prices mixed, U.S. crude falls after COVID-19 flight cancellations
RE
12:15aTHE CREATIVE LIFE : LEGO's Julia Goldin on play at work
RE
12:09aJapan to hold auction on Feb. 9 to sell 100,000 kl of oil from national reserve
RE
12:09aIndia's RBL Bank plunges 25% with CEO on medical leave; cenbank names director to board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2Asia stocks, oil struggle as Omicron worries weigh
3India's Adani nears first coal shipment from shunned Australian mine
4Foxconn India plant shut for 3 more days after week-long closure -govt ..
5Private banks weigh on Indian shares as RBL tanks 20%

HOT NEWS