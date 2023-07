STORY: Villagers were ordered to leave their homes as two separate wildfires fanned by strong winds damaged houses southeast and west of Athens on Monday, authorities said.

Several houses were damaged by a blaze that broke out in the village of Kouvaras, about 17 miles (27 km) from the Greek capital, and spread fast to nearby settlements, a Greek fire service official said.

Up to 150 firemen, 40 fire engines and 11 aircraft were trying to control the flames amid gale-force winds.