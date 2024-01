Horses rescued from UK floodwaters

January 05, 2024

STORY: Charity organisation Drone to Home posted on Wednesday on Facebook saying that two horses were rescued.

Major rivers across Britain were flooded on Friday (January 5) due to successive storms, with the government issuing more than 300 flood warnings, travel operators announcing serious disruption and around 1,000 homes suffering damage so far.