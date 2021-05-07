Hospital IQ : Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Health Administration Innovation

Award Recognizes Company’s Industry-Leading Platform and Rapid Response to COVID-19

Hospital IQ, the leading provider of predictive hospital operations software, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Health Administration Innovation Award” for the second year in a row in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

This recognition comes amid a pivotal moment as hospitals and health systems look to improve upon the operational challenges exposed by COVID-19. Health system leaders and frontline staff have long relied on antiquated operational procedures, such as manual paper processes, outdated data, and ad hoc communication. As a result, key stakeholders lack the proper insight necessary to proactively make the right decision at the right time. The pandemic forced many health systems to recognize that their existing capacity, resource management and allocation tools aren’t sufficient.

Hospital IQ provides an operations management software platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to anticipate and direct actions, enabling health systems to achieve and sustain peak operational performance that improves patient access, care delivery and staff productivity. In addition to recognizing Hospital IQ’s operations management platform and the real-world results demonstrated by over 100 customers, the MedTech Breakthrough award win also recognizes the company’s response to COVID-19. In April 2020, Hospital IQ rapidly developed and launched a free, publicly accessible COVID-19 Regional Forecast Dashboard to help hospitals plan for the unprecedented surge of patients. Since its inception, over 78,000 users from hundreds of hospitals across the United States have used this tool to gain better visibility into their local resource needs based on precise data-driven predictions of peak hospital admissions, bed capacity, and ventilator usage. Hospital IQ also worked with customers to develop tailored solutions based on their specific COVID-related needs.

“The pressures and challenges that health systems and providers face continue to mount, with the pandemic pushing many to their breaking point,” said Rich Krueger, CEO of Hospital IQ. “Health systems now recognize the urgency to adopt innovative tools, and Hospital IQ’s solutions are perfectly suited to provide the actionable intelligence needed to make faster and smarter decisions so leadership, care teams and hospital staff can proactively prepare for future events. We are honored to be recognized by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards once again this year for our achievements in helping drive peak operational performance that improves patient access, care delivery and staff productivity.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards’ mission is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year, more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries were submitted.

“Hospital IQ provides hospital leaders with a purpose-built system that turns their own data into actionable information, giving them the hindsight, insight and foresight they need to anticipate and resolve operational problems before they occur,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “What an incredible achievement by Hospital IQ. We’re honored to be able to award them for the second consecutive year with our ‘Health Administration Innovation Award.’”

About Hospital IQ

Hospital IQ provides an operations management software platform that uses artificial intelligence to anticipate and direct actions, enabling health systems to achieve and sustain peak operational performance to improve patient access, clinical outcomes and financial performance. Hospital IQ’s cloud-based software platform combines advanced data analytics, machine learning and simulation technology with an easy-to-use, intuitive user interface to deliver optimized surgical resource alignment, patient flow, and staff scheduling capabilities. Hundreds of leading hospitals and health systems rely on Hospital IQ to help them make the right operational decisions the first time, every time. To learn more, visit www.hospiq.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

