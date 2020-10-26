Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hospital Merger Seeks to Create Regional Giant in the West

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:17pm EDT

By Melanie Evans

Utah's largest hospital system, Intermountain Healthcare, will expand into the Midwest with a proposed merger to create a regional hospital giant, the latest pairing amid a spate of consolidation in the sector.

Under the deal unveiled Monday, Intermountain, a nonprofit based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sanford Health, a nonprofit based in Sioux Falls, S.D., would combine 69 hospitals across Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah. The merger would also unite the two hospital systems' insurance operations, which now cover about 1.1 million people, and include more than 400 clinics.

The deal comes as hospitals look to expand their networks and gain more influence over where patients get care. Hospitals face more competition from retailers including Walmart Inc. and CVS Health Corp., which have pushed further into health-care delivery. They are also confronting increasingly intense scrutiny from employers seeking to better control costs of employee health benefits.

Some proposed hospital deals have collapsed recently. Advocate Aurora Health and Beaumont Health announced earlier this month they had called off merger talks. Last year, two major Texas systems scrapped deal plans and Sanford's merger talks with UnityPoint Health ended without a deal.

Other proposed deals have succeeded in creating new powerhouse hospital systems, adding to the $1 trillion hospital sector's brisk deal-making pace in recent years. Last year's merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives created CommonSpirit Health, which at the time had 142 hospitals. The prior year, Aurora Health Care and Advocate Health Care formed Advocate Aurora and Bon Secours Health System Inc. merged with Mercy Health.

Hospital-system executives say deals provide scale and other benefits that help to improve quality of care and reduce costs, but dominant hospital systems can also negotiate terms that could stifle competition. Recent studies have found mergers that don't enhance quality, but do raise prices.

"There's been a huge amount of consolidation and we have very little to show for it," said Martin Gaynor, a former director of the Bureau of Economics for the Federal Trade Commission and a health-policy professor at Carnegie Mellon University.

Mergers of hospital rivals that compete in the same market for the same patients are the greatest threat to competition, said health policy and economic experts. Regional consolidation could raise concerns for insurers that contract for national health-care networks on behalf of large employers, said Leemore Dafny, a health economist at Harvard Business School. "I would not give them a free pass."

Intermountain and Sanford chief executives said concerns that higher prices would follow the systems' combination are unfounded. "We're not playing this game to extract better prices from insurers," Intermountain's CEO Marc Harrison said. The combined system's greater geographic reach would expand health-care networks for employers and increase offerings of Sanford's smaller insurance arm, they said.

The companies are planning on more deal making as they seek continued growth, Dr. Harrison said. "We've staked out an eastern and western center of gravity" for an expanding hospital system in the West, he said.

Dr. Harrison will be named CEO of the combined hospital system. Sanford CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft will be named president emeritus. Combined 2019 revenue for the two systems totaled about $13 billion, according to financial statements.

Write to Melanie Evans at Melanie.Evans@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 1816ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -1.15% 59.56 Delayed Quote.-18.90%
SANFORD LIMITED -0.88% 5.6 End-of-day quote.-29.56%
WALMART INC. -1.17% 142.16 Delayed Quote.21.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Three-day ECA-wide Third Quarterly Review kicks off with a focus on joint-programming for results
PU
06:58pGoldman Sachs attempted to cover up sexual misconduct, lawsuit claims
RE
06:46pU.S. EPA CONSIDERING E15 LABELING CHANGES AT GAS PUMPS : sources
RE
06:25pNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
06:20pWall Street tumbles as virus cases soar
RE
06:20pChina says looking into unfair competition on e-commerce platforms - Xinhua
RE
06:19pJ M Smucker to sell Crisco business in $550 mln cash deal
RE
06:17pHospital Merger Seeks to Create Regional Giant in the West
DJ
06:15pTiffany-LVMH deal clears regulatory hurdles with EU nod
RE
06:05pChina Is Far Behind on U.S. Purchases Under Trade Deal
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group