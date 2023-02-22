Host India does not want G20 to discuss more sanctions on Russia - sources

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India does not want the
Group of 20 nations to discuss additional sanctions on Russia
for its invasion of Ukraine during New Delhi's one-year
presidency of the bloc, six senior Indian government officials
told Reuters.
On the sidelines of a key G20 gathering in India, financial
leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will meet on Feb. 23,
the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion, to discuss
measures against Russia, Japan's finance minister said on
Tuesday.
The officials, who are directly involved in this week's G20
meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs, said the
war's macroeconomic impact would be discussed but India does not
want to deliberate on additional actions against Russia.
"India is not keen to discuss or back any additional
sanctions on Russia during the G20," said one of the officials.
"The existing sanctions on Russia have had a negative impact on
the world."
Another official said sanctions were not a G20 issue. "G20
is an economic forum for discussing growth issues."
Spokespeople for the Indian government and the finance and
foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has previously said
the war has disproportionately affected poorer countries by
raising prices of fuel and food. India's neighbors - Sri Lanka,
Pakistan and Bangladesh - have all sought loans from the
International Monetary Fund in recent months to tide over
economic troubles brought about by the pandemic and the war.
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday
that Washington and its allies planned in coming days to impose
new sanctions and export controls that would target Russia's
purchase of dual-use goods like refrigerators and microwaves to
secure semiconductors needed for its military. The sanctions
would also seek to do more to stem the trans-shipment of oil and
other restricted goods through bordering countries.
In addition, Adeyemo said officials from a coalition of more
than 30 countries would warn companies, financial institutions
and individuals still doing business with Russia that they faced
sanctions if they continued to do so.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not
openly criticized Moscow for the invasion and instead called for
dialog and diplomacy to end the war. India has also sharply
raised purchases of oil from Russia, its biggest supplier of
defense hardware.
Jaishankar told Reuters partner ANI this week that India's
relationship with Russia had been "extraordinarily steady and it
has been steady through all the turbulence in global politics."
(Additional reporting by Krishn Kaushik; Writing by Krishna N.
Das; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)