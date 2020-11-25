HostGator & Hostinger Black Friday Deals (2020): Hosting Savings Identified by Consumer Walk

Black Friday HostGator & Hostinger deals for 2020 are finally live. Review the best discounts on cloud hosting, WordPress hosting, shared hosting and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Hostinger Deals:
Best HostGator Deals:
Best Web Hosting Deals:
Save up to 60% on Bluehost shared hosting plans at Bluehost.com - includes free domain registration, SSL certificate, webmail, and easy WordPress installation
Save 75% off at SiteGround for new annual shared hosting plans (starts November 27th)
Save up to 90% on Hostinger’s web hosting plans at Hostinger.com- Premium web hosting + free domain starts at $1.89. Get a further 10% discount with the coupon BLACKFRIDAY
Save up to $580 on the WP Engine Scale Plan at WPEngine.com - includes 24/7 support, up to 30 managed WordPress sites and up to 400,000 visits/month
Save on Wix Business and eCommerce multi-year plans at Wix.com
Save up to 60% on HostGator website hosting plans at HostGator.com- host websites for as low as 2.75USD/month through HostGator’s Hatchling, Baby, and Business plans with unmetered bandwidth, free SSL, and domain registration
Save up to 50% on Liquid Web’s top-rated Nexcess Managed WordPress at Nexcess.net - the Nexcess platform ensures your WordPress site performs at optimal levels at all times
Save up to 40% on Cloudways managed WordPress hosting plans at Cloudways.com - plans include 24/7/365 support, dedicated firewalls, auto-healing, automated backups, and more
Save up to 50% on Bluehost’s new managed WordPress hosting plans at Bluehost.com - choose from Bluehost’s Build, Grow, and Scale managed WordPress hosting plans
Save up to 30% on the top-selling Squarespace Business Plan at Squarespace.com - includes free domain, SSL certificate, and e-commerce tools to start selling online fast
Save up to $96 on DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans at DreamHost.com - all DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans include one-click staging, unlimited webmail, 24/7 support, and more
HostGator is one of the oldest and well-established web hosting services. They offer an intuitive user interface as well as an array of useful plans for consumers and small businesses. In addition to this, HostGator also features excellent shared hosting plans, useful site-building software, outstanding uptime, and dedicated server packages. Another web hosting household name, Hostinger, is home to over 29 million users (collectively with its subsidiaries in 178 countries). Offering fast speeds, 24/7 knowledgeable customer support, and a solid performance overall at an affordable price range, Hostinger is a great choice for both newbies and professional WordPress developers alike
