Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children

06/25/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Refugees in Rwanda say conditions better than Libya, but they won't stay

KIGALI (Reuters) - The hostel in Rwanda where Britain plans to send migrants under its controversial asylum-seeker deportation policy is preparing to house children, its manager said, with the prospect of youngsters being sent there with their parents.

Under an agreement struck in April, Britain will send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to the East African country.

The Hope Hostel, where the asylum seekers will stay for about nine months after they arrive, is currently building a mini football pitch and a basketball court.

Elisee Kalyango, the manager of the hostel, told reporters the sports facilities are being built so children can be housed at the centre. During a visit there organised by the British government, he said they might buy outdoor toys to put on the grass nearby.

"We are ready to accept all ages," Kalyango told reporters travelling with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Rwanda for the Commonwealth summit.

The British government's plan to send some migrants to Rwanda has been criticized by the opposition, charities and religious leaders who say it is inhumane. The government argues it is necessary to smash the business model of people-smuggling networks.

Britain has previously said no unaccompanied children will be deported to Rwanda, but the prime minister's spokesman on the visit refused to rule out sending children to the facility with their parents.

"We prepare for all eventualities, and you can see we have prepared properly," he said.

The spokesman said the deportation policy would primarily impact male adults because they account for 90% of the asylum seekers who make the journey across the Channel on small boats.

Johnson, asked by Reuters on Thursday if he would visit detention centres in Rwanda earmarked for asylum seekers from Britain, said he was "flat out" and would not be able to.

Hope House had been home to a group of orphans of Rwanda's 1994 genocide, but they have been moved out for the arrivals from Britain.

Kalyango said about 20 people are employed to work at the hostel even though they do not currently have visitors.

On his way to Rwanda for the Commonwealth summit, Johnson said Ukrainian refugees faced being sent to Rwanda if they travelled to Britain illegally. Previously, he has said the prospect of Ukrainian refugees being sent to Rwanda "was simply not going to happen".

($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Andrew MacAskill


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aBurkina Faso gives civilians 14 days to evacuate ahead of military operations
RE
05:34aAs deadline looms, countries struggle to agree on protecting nature
RE
05:25aFrance's Amethis sells Kenyan retailer stake to Mauritius-based IBL
RE
05:24aMali junta passes new electoral law
RE
05:20aHostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children
RE
05:13aSinovac's COVID-19 vaccine conditionally registered in South Africa
RE
05:13aIndia targets 140 mln tonnes of annual coking coal output by 2030
RE
04:43aDuterte slams ICC prosecutor's plan to reopen Philippines drug war probe
RE
04:19aEU's Borrell in Tehran for talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear pact
RE
03:54aRussian missiles rain down on military sites across Ukraine - local officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
3Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
4German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -rep..
5Lloyds Banking : Housing affordability now at its most stretched &ndash..

HOT NEWS