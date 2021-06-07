Hostess® Launches Three Innovative Breakfast Items in New Forms and Convenient, On the Go Packaging to Deliver Fuel and Fun, No Matter Where the Day Takes You

New Hostess® Muff’n Stix, Pecan Spins and Baby Bundts break the breakfast routine as AM hours emerge as today’s fastest growing snacking occasion

Hostess Brands, LLC is shaking up breakfast by bringing form and function to convenient, on the go snacking, with an exciting array of new Hostess® breakfast items. Whether enjoyed on the couch, in the car, or at a meeting, new Hostess Muff’n Stix, Pecan Spins and Baby Bundts are inventive responses to the uptick in morning snacking and are delivered in convenient packaging to suit consumers’ busy lifestyles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005580/en/

Hostess® Muff'n Stix (Photo: Business Wire)

A recent study found that, as many Americans find themselves increasingly time-crunched in the mornings, sitting down for breakfast is no longer a priority. Instead, consumers are searching for easy-to-grab and portable foods, with about 75 percent of respondents saying that they snack in the morning.1

“While morning is the fastest growing snack time of day, for many consumers it is also the most hectic, which is why we worked so hard in our Innovation Lab to develop portable, snackable, conveniently-packaged items, giving new twists to familiar classics,” said Adam Lisook, Director of Brand Marketing, Hostess Brands. “The ease and convenience of these products make them a perfect snack to eat on your morning commute or grab to take to work as a snack for later.”

Hostess Muff’n Stix get a fresh new twist with a uniquely hand-held stick format made for easy, mobile snacking and are available in two delicious flavors. Blueberry Muff’n Stix are made with real blueberries and Chocolate Chip Muff’n Stix are made with real chocolate. With three Stix in each package, they are the perfect size to offer one to a family member, allowing snackers to share the joy.

Hostess Pecan Spins feature a deliciously sweet cinnamon roll topped with real, crunchy pecans, making it a delicious, texture-rich way to add some sweetness to the day. Both Muff’n Stix and Pecan Spins are sized and packaged for ease and convenience, making them ideal on-the-go snacks and providing just the right pick-me-up for busy weekday mornings, as well as afternoons or evenings for snackers who crave breakfast-inspired foods all day long. Muff’n Stix and Pecans Spins are available now in convenience stores nationwide.

New Hostess Baby Bundts will hit grocery store shelves this June. Available in two scrumptious flavors, Cinnamon Swirl and Lemon Drizzle, Baby Bundts are an excellent size for an easy and fulfilling breakfast or snack. Cinnamon Swirl Baby Bundts and Lemon Drizzle Baby Bundts are made with mouthwateringly moist cake and are topped with a drizzle of deliciously sweet icing. Bursting with flavor, these delightfully snackable treats can be enjoyed every day, not just special occasions.

“Our breakfast lineup is already packed with iconic fan favorites like Donettes and Honey Buns, and these new products will give consumers another reason to consider snacking on their favorite breakfast foods all day long,” added Lisook.

For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

Food Navigator, “what’s for Breakfast,” July 22, 2019. URL: https://www.foodnavigator-usa.com/Article/2019/07/22/What-s-for-breakfast-Fewer-Americans-are-eating-breakfast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005580/en/