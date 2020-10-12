Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hot Topic Wins MediaPost EIS Award for Best Use of Interactive Emails With Liveclicker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 09:55am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveclicker, a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers, today announced that client Hot Topic has won a MediaPost EIS Award for Best Use of Interactive Emails. Hot Topic developed interactive mystery campaigns with scratch-off and gaming elements that out performed similar campaigns without the same feature.

Hot Topic wanted to use interactive elements to drive more people to the site and increase engagement. In addition to targeted seasonal creative elements, the emails were designed to have recipients click to reveal their savings and then visit the site to browse and redeem. The campaign resulted in:

  • 30% increase in click to opens 
  • 25% increase in click through rate
  • 14% increase in conversion from additional site traffic

“We’re so glad that MediaPost has recognized the creative use of interactive emails that our client Hot Topic incorporated into their summer promotions. It’s a thrill to get such a well known award, especially in 2020. The fact that Hot Topic also drove significant value from the campaign is a testament to the importance of interactivity in this key channel,” said Danielle Gustafson, Sr. Director, Global Customer Success at Liveclicker.

“Going into the holiday season, it’s very helpful for marketers to see great examples like this one from Hot Topic,” said Gretchen Scheiman, VP Marketing at Liveclicker. “I love how this campaign used personalized and interactive elements to increase engagement and translate that into conversions and revenue. This is how brands should be approaching the holiday season - with fun, engaging elements that inspire conversions.” 

About Liveclicker

Founded in 2008, Liveclicker, a CM Group brand, is a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Since the release of its VideoEmail platform in 2009, marketers have used Liveclicker to captivate consumers and drive program performance. Today, top brands such as Chico's, Ulta Beauty, Bond Brand Loyalty, AT&T, Kroger and Trusted Housesitters rely on the company’s market-leading RealTime Email solution to deliver engaging, personalized messages simply and at scale. For more information, visit www.liveclicker.com or email sales@liveclicker.com.

PR Contact:

Emily Riley
Riley Strategic LLC
914-330-1128
emily@rileystrategic.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aGUARDIAN : 's PayGuard Plus Extends Disability Coverage to Stay-At-Home Spouses
PR
10:05aRETROPHIN : Announces Presentation of Abstracts at ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined
AQ
10:05aAxovant Gene Therapies Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for AXO-AAV-GM1 for GM1 Gangliosidosis
AQ
10:05aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the American Society of Nephrology's Virtual Kidney Week 2020
AQ
10:05aALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory BoardOctober 9, 2020
AQ
10:05aSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : COVID-19 R&D October 13, 2020 Pipeline Call Details Released
AQ
10:05aREZOLUTE : Announces $41 Million Private Placement with Leading Investment Firms and Prepares to Imminently Up-list to Nasdaq
AQ
10:05aLABORATORY OF AMERICA : LabCorp and HealthEC Launch Transformative Oncology Care Module
AQ
10:05aAPELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present Positive Results from the Phase 2 DISCOVERY Study of Pegcetacoplan in C3 Glomerulopathy at ASN Kidney Week
AQ
10:05aDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present Nedosiran Data at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Global stocks boosted by stimulus hopes and China's post-holiday surge
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
4Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group