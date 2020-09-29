Hotel Nikko Changshu to Open in 2023

Will be the fifth property of Okura Nikko Hotels in Jiangsu Province, aimed at boosting the company’s presence in China

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., announced today that it will open Hotel Nikko Changshu in 2023. The hotel will be located at Changshu National New & Hi-Tech Zone in Changshu city, one of the county-level cities in the Suzhou of southeastern Jiangsu Province. The company has contracted with Changshu Kuncheng Development Investment Co., Ltd. to manage the new property through its joint venture BTG Nikko International Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Rendition of Hotel Nikko Changshu (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Hotel Nikko Changshu will offer 288 guest rooms, each with a standard area of about 40 m², including 14 suite rooms, on 22 floors above ground and two underground floors. It will also feature a full range of facilities, including a Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, all-day dining and banqueting facilities, as well as a fitness center and indoor pool.

Located to the west of Shanghai and adjacent to major cities such as Wuxi and Nantong, Changshu is a market town and trading post that has prospered since ancient times thanks to the fertile land that surrounds it. The city has recently focused on attracting foreign companies, in particular Japanese companies, and the research and production bases of many of the world's top 500 companies, including those in the automotive sector, have moved there.

The Changshu National New & Hi-Tech Zone is located about 6 km south of the center of Changshu, an area where the Changshu Municipal Government is focusing its development efforts, and which is expected to become the driving force of Changshu's economy. The area around the new hotel is being developed into a hub featuring business and research facilities, schools and residences, with office buildings currently being added.

Toshihiro Ogita, President, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., commented, “It is a big honor for us to be able to open yet another hotel in Jiangsu Province in China, as we continue to expand our global network with a particular focus on Asia. We hope to hereby further raise awareness of our Okura Nikko Hotels brand in China.”

Hotel Nikko Changshu will be the fifth property of Okura Nikko Hotels to open in Jiangsu Province in China, following the opening of Hotel Nikko Wuxi (2010), Suzhou Qingshan Hotel (2010), Hotel Nikko Suzhou (2015) and Hotel Nikko Taizhou (2016).

Overview of Hotel Nikko Changshu

Location: South of Yijia North Road and East of Yijia West Road

Total floor space above ground: around 30,500 square meters

Layout: 22 floors and 2 underground floors

Number of guest rooms: 288

Restaurants: Japanese teppanyaki, Chinese, All-day Dining, Lobby Lounge

Banquet & conference facilities: 1 banquet hall, 5 conference rooms

Facilities: Fitness center, indoor pool and others

Access: About 90 minutes by car from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport or Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station / about 50 minutes by car from Suzhou North Railway Station

About Changshu Kuncheng Development Investment Co., Ltd.

The company was founded in 2016 by Kuncheng Lake Develop Construction., Ltd. which was established and funded by the Changshu Municipal Government. It is mainly engaged in real estate development investment and property management. In recent years, the company has been involved in the development of the AEON Mall in Changshu and has also been growing its business by focusing on residential development.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 78 properties (52 in Japan and 26 overseas) encompassing some 24,350 guest rooms (as of September 1, 2020) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.

