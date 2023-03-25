STORY: Paul Rusesabagina, the man portrayed as the hero in the film "Hotel Rwanda," was released from a Rwandan prison on Friday, according to U.S. officials.

His sentence was commuted following intense diplomacy by the United States.

Rusesabagina, who is a permanent resident of the U.S., was accompanied by a U.S. embassy official as he was moved from prison to the residence of Qatar's ambassador in Kigali late on Friday.

He was sentenced in September 2021 to 25 years over his ties to a group opposed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame that has an armed wing.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement welcoming Rusesabagina's release and thanking the governments of Rwanda and Qatar for making it possible.

The film "Hotel Rwanda," is about Rusesabagina's story when he saved over 1,000 refugees during the Rwandan genocide in 1994, including his own family, by sheltering them in the hotel he managed at the time.

Washington's historically close ties with Rwanda had been strained by the case and by U.S. allegations, denied by Kigali, that Rwanda has sent troops into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and supports rebels there.

Rusesabagina also denied the charges against him and boycotted the trial, which supporters called a political sham.

A spokesperson for Rwandan President Paul Kagame, tweeted that the release was "the result of a shared desire to reset US-Rwanda relationship."

Rusesabagina will remain in Rwanda for a couple of days before travelling to Doha and then the United States, officials said.