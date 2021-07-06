Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hotel occupancy in Egypt's Red Sea resorts at 35-40% in H1- official

07/06/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tourists enjoy a day by the beach during a low tide in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hotel occupancy rose to 35-40% in Egypt's Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada in the first six months of the year, from 20-23% a year earlier, a tourism official said on Tuesday.

In the capital Cairo, hotel occupancy rose to about 45%, from 27% in the first half of 2020, the official told Reuters.

Tourism is an important source of foreign revenue and contributes up to 15% of Egypt's gross domestic product but was brought to a near standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had placed a 50% occupancy limit on hotels, restaurants and cultural values to counter the spread of COVID-19, but announced earlier this week that it would raise the limit to 70%.

(Reporting by Mohamed Sayed; Writing by Aidan Lewis, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aALIBABA  : Didi shares slump 25% on China crackdown
RE
04:50aAussie, kiwi jump as investors wait for Fed clues; dollar struggles
RE
04:45aAussie, kiwi jump as investors wait for Fed clues; dollar struggles
RE
04:43aGold tops $1,800/oz mark as dollar slips; focus on Fed minutes
RE
04:41aEuropean shares slip as auto stocks offset oil boost
RE
04:41aOil soars to multi-year highs after OPEC+ talks collapse
RE
04:40aNet-zero carbon impact on UK debt could be less than pandemic hit-OBR
RE
04:39aUK construction activity grows at fastest rate since 1997 -PMI
RE
04:33aSainsbury's focus is on strategy, not takeover frenzy
RE
04:33aSainsbury's focus is on strategy, not takeover frenzy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Empathy bootcamp? UK banks seek payback on $105 billion COVID loans
3SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : PRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth in Q2 temporarily decelerated to 7.3%..
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Q2 profit likely up 38% on strong chip prices
5SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Didi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders d..

HOT NEWS