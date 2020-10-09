Log in
Hotels and Hospitality Management Software Market | Reduction in Overall Operational Costs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

10/09/2020 | 10:16pm EDT

The global hotels and hospitality management software’s market size is poised to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005405/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hotels are focusing on integrating newer technologies to lower expenses on document processing through automation. This is driving the adoption of hotel and hospitality management software. The software not only helps reduce dependency on manual records but also aids in cost-effective labor scheduling based on the demand as per tourist footfall in each season. The growing business scope for vendors is also attributed to the rising demand for mobility. Hotels are investing in tablets and mobile devices to cater to their customers who prefer digital check-in. These factors are expected to contribute to hotel and hospitality management software market growth over the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

  • The major hotels and hospitality management software market growth came from the SaaS-based deployment segment. Most of the international small- and medium-sized hotel brands are expected to move toward the SaaS-based model during the forecast period for features such as agility, scalability, and easy integration. Moreover, SaaS-based hotel and hospitality management software help end-users in leveraging the growing adoption of other cloud-based hotel and hospitality management solutions.
  • APAC was the largest hotel and hospitality management software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising tourist footfall and the augmented on-the-go booking and need for real-time tracking of bookings will significantly drive hotel and hospitality management software market growth in this region over the forecast period.
  • The global hotels and hospitality management software’s market is fragmented. Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this hotels and hospitality management software’s market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
  • As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the hotels and hospitality management software’s market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hotel-and-hospitality-management-software-market-industry-analysis

Rise in Cloud Integration will be a Key Market Trend

The rise in cloud integration is one of the significant hotel and hospitality management software market trends. Cloud-based hotel and hospitality management software is beneficial for small hotels that lack in-house IT expertise to deploy, manage, and upgrade on-premises management applications. In the cloud-based system, the end-user depends on vendors for timely updates and rectification of technical glitches, eliminating the additional expense. Other benefits of cloud-based software include integration with commonly used office applications, automated cloud data backups, and social CRM. These factors will increase the adoption of cloud-based hotel and hospitality management software.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Hotels and Hospitality Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hotels and hospitality management software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hotels and hospitality management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hotels and hospitality management software’s market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hotels and hospitality management software market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amadeus IT Group SA
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • NEC Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Sabre Corp.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
