Hotwire : Ignite Possibility Program Introduces the First Group of Tech-enabled DEI Innovators

Company will provide pro bono brand, marketing, and public relations services as part of $1M, initiative in support of technology-driven organizations that are minority-led or benefit minority communities

Hotwire, the leading global technology communications consultancy part of Enero Group, has announced the first set of participating companies in the Hotwire Ignite Possibility Program (HIPP). Launched earlier this year, HIPP is providing $1 million USD in pro bono brand marketing and public relations services to tech and tech-enabled organizations led by or supporting minority communities. This program is part of Hotwire’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy to amplify people and organizations creating meaningful and sustainable change in the world through technology innovation.

After a rigorous review process of nearly 100 applicants, including in-depth interviews with a short list of finalists, the first group of participating companies includes for-profit and nonprofit organizations in the consumer and B2B technology industries with headquarters in the United States and United Kingdom. HIPP participants from our other European offices and Australia will be announced in the coming months.

The six initial participating companies are:

Children’s Creativity Musuem , a nonprofit organization offering hands-on, multimedia arts and technology experiences to build children’s creative confidence.

Full Circle Fund , a nonprofit community leveraging professionals' financial and intellectual capital to accelerate nonprofits and build a better San Francisco Bay Area.

Go Flyy , an on-demand, same-day delivery and returns service for fashion, beauty and wellness products, currently operating in Los Angeles, New York City and Seattle.

Husmus , an online service that aims to make renting easy and affordable in order to build a world where everyone can enjoy renting privately.

Menther , a digital platform helping to empower and advance women globally through cross and intra-generational mentorship matching and support.

, a digital platform helping to empower and advance women globally through cross and intra-generational mentorship matching and support. Storyskimo, an online platform leveraging audio and podcasting as a language and learning development tool for children.

Additionally, as part of HIPP, our Spain office has launched an industry collaborative think tank, Margarita Bly, that is working to pave the way for more female communicators of science, technology and innovation, and encourage more girls and young women to pursue STEM careers.

“We are thrilled to announce the first class of participants in the Hotwire Ignite Possibility Program and look forward to supporting the communications goals of this impressive group of companies,” said Heather Kernahan, Global CEO, Hotwire. “This program is a critical part of Hotwire’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy to direct more of our resources towards the advancement of social justice in our industry.”

Teams from Hotwire’s global offices will be working with the selected organizations to address their specific business needs through customized programs that include brand strategy, marketing, and public relations services.

“We are honored to be selected as a HIPP participant and so excited to work with a world-class technology communications agency like Hotwire. Children’s Creativity Museum’s mission to nurture creativity and collaboration in all children and families, specifically those in socially and economically disadvantaged communities, is well-aligned with the program goals,” said Carol M. Tang, Ph.D., Executive Director, Children’s Creativity Museum. “We can’t wait to get started.”

“As a female minority co-founder who benefited from mentorship early on in my own career, I’m thrilled to be working with Hotwire to help us scale Menther so more women can have easy access to the power of mentorship,” said Vanessa Villaverde, Menther. “We know this partnership is going to be game changing for us in our reach and impact at a time when women who have been economically impacted by COVID-19 need support the most,” Menther Co-Founder Lesli Ott said.

“We truly believe that no matter who you are or what background you come from, you should be able to access safe and secure housing without having to worry about your credit history or the upfront costs involved,” said Sarah Wernér, Founder of Husmus. “The team and I have worked really hard to create a product that solves a big problem. However, we recognise while we have great technical experience, we do not have the marketing skills to make sure that we are able to reach the many people who need us. Working with Hotwire gives us access to expertise that we otherwise would not have at this early stage and we can’t wait to kick things off,” Husmus’ founder Sarah Wernér said.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is the global technology communication consultancy, part of the Enero Group. Founded in 2000, we operate a worldwide network of wholly owned offices and partners serving a range of clients from scale ups to established multi-nationals. We unleash the possibilities of innovative technology through integrated communications that ignite curiosity, spark action and fuel success. We do this using our proprietary methodology which is underpinned by robust insight and strategy, purposeful creative, integrated planning and a core emphasis on measurement and evaluation. www.hotwireglobal.com

