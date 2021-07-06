Log in
House Buyers of America : Launches in Richmond, Virginia

07/06/2021 | 10:16am EDT
Officially launched July 1 to offer Central Virginia home buyers and sellers immediate real estate results.

House Buyers of America (House Buyers), the leading high-tech home buying company, reinventing the industry with its hybrid real estate model, expanded operations into Richmond, Virginia, on July 1. This marks the second expansion in less than three months for the company who has experienced tremendous growth during the pandemic. House Buyers’ innovative approach to real estate has attracted thousands of home sellers and buyers over the past 20 years.

“The Greater Richmond Region has become a fantastic place to live and work,” said Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers. “Our company is ready to assist home buyers and sellers both locally and out of town to achieve their real estate goals faster than ever. In addition, we understand major companies are moving to Richmond and attracting new residents. Our real estate model allows us to quickly serve those in need of real estate due to relocation reasons.”

House Buyers took its two decades of industry knowledge and poured that expertise into the latest technology to improve operations and serve customers with faster, more superior service than ever before. Cloud-based systems allow the team to operate fully remote and support every transaction and renovate project on one platform.

“Historically low interest rates will continue to drive home sales through 2021,” said Ron. “If Virginia buyers and sellers are considering a real estate move, now is the time. We may not see rates this low for decades. We truly are doing our best to support growth and increase the market supply of homes available.”

Delivering first-class service is House Buyers’ top priority as it removes the hassle of selling a home by allowing homeowners to sell in days, not months.

ABOUT HOUSE BUYERS OF AMERICA

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a high-tech home buying company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash home buyers, House Buyers purchases homes in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, growing from $0 to $50 million in annual revenue in its first three years. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS