Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

House Covid-19 Relief Bill to Include Minimum Wage Increase

02/08/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats began releasing the details of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, which includes measures like raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The legislation, which Democrats plan to advance by month's end, will incorporate the minimum wage increase as some in the party, including President Biden, have questioned whether it will be possible to pass in the final bill. Some centrist Democrats have indicated they don't support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which the bill proposes to do by 2025.

After Democrats passed a budget resolution in the House and Senate last week, committees went to work crafting the details of Mr. Biden's $1.9 trillion plan. Portions of the bill began to emerge on Monday, with House committees expected to release and markup their sections of the legislation over the course of the week.

Beyond raising the minimum wage, the bill would also provide $130 billion in funding for K-12 schools, $40 billion for colleges and universities and $39 billion for child-care providers, according to the House Education and Labor Committee's section of the bill. The school funding would go toward personal protective equipment, ventilation and staffing.

Those measures all mirror what Mr. Biden proposed for the package, and lawmakers have now put the provisions into text. Mr. Biden has also proposed offering funds for vaccine distribution efforts, unemployment programs and state and local governments, among other measures.

The legislation will also include $25 billion in aid for food-service and drinking establishments.

Democrats are proceeding with a legislative tool called reconciliation, which will allow them to pass the relief plan without Republican support in the Senate. But Democrats still face a series of internal debates about how to craft the legislation, including over who should be eligible for the $1,400 direct payments it calls for.

Previous relief payments have gone to individuals making up to $75,000 a year and couples with incomes of up to $150,000 a year before beginning to shrink. Some Democrats have been looking to change those income thresholds to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for couples for the full payments. Mr. Biden has said he is open to lowering the income cutoffs, while other Democrats have pushed for the checks to go to the same pool of Americans as previous payments.

Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour also faces skepticism from centrist Democrats, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) has said he is opposed to the measure. With the Senate split 50-50, Democrats can't lose a single vote on the relief bill.

For policy provisions to be eligible to be passed under reconciliation, they must have budgetary impacts that are more than incidental to the policy goal.

Some Democrats -- including Mr. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D., Ky.) -- have indicated they don't think raising the minimum wage will meet the threshold for passage under reconciliation. Progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), have argued that Democrats will be able to pass the bill under reconciliation. The nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian decides what policy provisions conform with Senate rules.

Mr. Sanders, who leads the Senate Budget Committee, said Monday that a new report from the Congressional Budget Office helped lay the groundwork for passing a minimum-wage increase under reconciliation. He also took issue with the CBO's analysis that the wage increase would add to, rather than decrease, the deficit.

"The CBO has demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and substantial impact on the federal budget. What that means is that we can clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of reconciliation," Mr. Sanders said.

The CBO found that the cumulative federal budget deficit from 2021 to 2031 would increase by $54 billion if a $15 federal minimum was enacted because higher prices for goods and services would contribute to an increase in federal spending.

Additionally, the CBO said increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 from the current level of $7.25 an hour, would cut employment by 1.4 million and reduce the number of Americans below the poverty line by 900,000, according to the report.

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-21 1750ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aBroker Robinhood sued over student trader's suicide
RE
11:50aHouse Covid-19 Relief Bill to Include Minimum Wage Increase
DJ
11:35aETHEREUM GETS BULK OF CRYPTO FLOWS IN LATEST WEEK : CoinShares
RE
11:23aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M : Agricultural activity in 2020
PU
11:19aMaterials Up As Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11:18aBoeing exec warns white house that domestic passenger airlines covid testing requirement could pose "severe unintended consequences" for u.s.economy --letter seen by reuters
RE
11:18aBoeing says if cdc requires testing before domestic flights "federal assistance will clearly be needed" to address increased cost of travel -- letter
RE
11:17aUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:16aKKR beats estimates with 15% rise in fourth-quarter earnings
RE
11:15aNZ Central Bank tightens mortgage lending amid housing bubble concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
2BREXIT: Why the exodus to Paris has not (yet?) come to pass
3SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
4RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction
5JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. : Juggernaut Announces Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for 9.89% Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ