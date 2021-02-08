House Covid-19 Relief Bill to Include Minimum Wage Increase

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats began releasing the details of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, which includes measures like raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The legislation, which Democrats plan to advance by month's end, will incorporate the minimum wage increase as some in the party, including President Biden, have questioned whether it will be possible to pass in the final bill. Some centrist Democrats have indicated they don't support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which the bill proposes to do by 2025.

After Democrats passed a budget resolution in the House and Senate last week, committees went to work crafting the details of Mr. Biden's $1.9 trillion plan. Portions of the bill began to emerge on Monday, with House committees expected to release and markup their sections of the legislation over the course of the week.

Beyond raising the minimum wage, the bill would also provide $130 billion in funding for K-12 schools, $40 billion for colleges and universities and $39 billion for child-care providers, according to the House Education and Labor Committee's section of the bill. The school funding would go toward personal protective equipment, ventilation and staffing.

Those measures all mirror what Mr. Biden proposed for the package, and lawmakers have now put the provisions into text. Mr. Biden has also proposed offering funds for vaccine distribution efforts, unemployment programs and state and local governments, among other measures.

The legislation will also include $25 billion in aid for food-service and drinking establishments.

Democrats are proceeding with a legislative tool called reconciliation, which will allow them to pass the relief plan without Republican support in the Senate. But Democrats still face a series of internal debates about how to craft the legislation, including over who should be eligible for the $1,400 direct payments it calls for.

Previous relief payments have gone to individuals making up to $75,000 a year and couples with incomes of up to $150,000 a year before beginning to shrink. Some Democrats have been looking to change those income thresholds to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for couples for the full payments. Mr. Biden has said he is open to lowering the income cutoffs, while other Democrats have pushed for the checks to go to the same pool of Americans as previous payments.

Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour also faces skepticism from centrist Democrats, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) has said he is opposed to the measure. With the Senate split 50-50, Democrats can't lose a single vote on the relief bill.

For policy provisions to be eligible to be passed under reconciliation, they must have budgetary impacts that are more than incidental to the policy goal.

Some Democrats -- including Mr. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D., Ky.) -- have indicated they don't think raising the minimum wage will meet the threshold for passage under reconciliation. Progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), have argued that Democrats will be able to pass the bill under reconciliation. The nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian decides what policy provisions conform with Senate rules.

Mr. Sanders, who leads the Senate Budget Committee, said Monday that a new report from the Congressional Budget Office helped lay the groundwork for passing a minimum-wage increase under reconciliation. He also took issue with the CBO's analysis that the wage increase would add to, rather than decrease, the deficit.

"The CBO has demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and substantial impact on the federal budget. What that means is that we can clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of reconciliation," Mr. Sanders said.

The CBO found that the cumulative federal budget deficit from 2021 to 2031 would increase by $54 billion if a $15 federal minimum was enacted because higher prices for goods and services would contribute to an increase in federal spending.

Additionally, the CBO said increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 from the current level of $7.25 an hour, would cut employment by 1.4 million and reduce the number of Americans below the poverty line by 900,000, according to the report.

