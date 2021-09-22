Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

House Prices increased 6.6%

09/22/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, the House Price Index (HPI) grew by 6.6% when compared to the same period of 2020, 1.4 percentage points (pp) more than in the previous quarter. In this period, prices of new dwellings increased at a faster rate than those of existing dwellings, 6.9% and 6.5%, respectively.
On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the HPI increased by 2.2% (1.6% in the previous quarter). By category, the price increase was more intense for new dwellings compared to existing dwellings, 3.5% and 1.8%, respectively.
Between April and June 2021, 52,855 houses were traded, 58.3% more than in the same period of the previous year. This significant increase is mainly associated to a base effect as the year-on-year comparison is made with the months April to June 2020, a period characterised by significant restrictions on economic activity due to the measures imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which determined the lowest number (and value) of transactions since the 3rd quarter of 2016. By months, the increase in the number of transactions stood at 75.1% in April, falling to just over 50% in the following two months. In value terms, in the reference quarter, transacted dwellings accounted for approximately 8.6 billion euros, representing a 66.5% year-on-year increase. April, with a year-on-year rate of 72.4%, was the month that registered the most significant growth, followed by June and May with rates of change of 64.3% and 63.9%, respectively.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aEIFFAGE S A : Construction inaugurates Orano's Extractive Metallurgy Innovation Centre, in the presence of Jean Castex
PU
06:32aBIODIVERCITY® LABEL : Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Aménagement commit to biodiversity in their projects
PU
06:32aEIFFAGE S A : Dorsalys is to build a high voltage line for electricity network operator FEDA in Andorra
PU
06:32aTHAKRAL : Interim Dividend Update
PU
06:32aTreasury Bill Auctions held on 22 September 2021
PU
06:32aPRODURABLE 2021 : “Veolia is going to create an ecological transformation school to prepare future professions and respond to the environmental emergency”
PU
06:32aTELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica Tech and Alias Robotics launch the world's first cyber security for robots laboratory in Munich
PU
06:32a22-09-21 : Epsilon Net amongst the Best Workplaces in Europe
PU
06:32aMIT : Bringing precision to musculoskeletal health
AQ
06:32aPfizer, BioNTech Expand Vaccine Program for Poor Countries
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande's domestic bond payment deal soothes fears, for now
2Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO, valued at..
3LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
4U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
5Eurostoxx 50 : European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in trav..

HOT NEWS