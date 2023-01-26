House Republican opposes Biden pick to run FAA

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) -
U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chair
on Thursday said Republicans will not grant a waiver to allow
President Joe Biden's pick to head the Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA).
Republicans have said Biden's nominee Phil Washington needs
a waiver because he does not qualify as a civilian under the
law. Washington, the Denver International Airport chief
executive, was nominated in July but the Senate Commerce
Committee has yet to hold a hearing.
"The FAA is running on autopilot. You can only run on
autopilot so long before you run out of gas, you wake up and
your over Utah," said Representative Sam Graves, a Republican
who heads the committee overseeing the FAA.
Republicans have harshly criticized the FAA after the Notice
to Air Missions pilot messaging database failed, which led to a
more than 90-minute nationwide grounding of planes on Jan. 11
that disrupted more than 11,000 flights, the first such halt
since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
"You want to talk about crippling the country and
showing our enemies just how vulnerable we are," Graves said of
the NOTAM outage. "They've got to get their act together,
they've really do, they've got to modernize their processes and
their system."
The NOTAM system provides pilots, flight crews and other
users of U.S. airspace with critical safety notices.
Graves said the FAA needs to fill key leadership
positions and said Washington does not have enough aviation
experience to serve as FAA administrator. Before being named to
run the Denver Airport in 2021 did not have any significant
aviation experience, Republicans complain. The FAA has been
without a permanent administrator since March 31, 2022.
Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Commerce
Committee, who earlier expressed "skepticism" about Washington
due to his "lack of experience in aviation," told Reuters in
December that he thought the nomination should not be approved.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer earlier this
month urged speedy action on Washington's nomination. "With
recent events, including airline troubles and (the NOTAM
outage), this agency needs a leader confirmed by the Senate
immediately."
Congress plans to take up the issue and whether the FAA
needs more money to modernize various computer systems this
year. Congress must reauthorize the FAA by Sept. 30.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Diane Craft)