House Speaker McCarthy, Biden to discuss debt limit and spending on Wednesday

Biden, McCarthy set for high-stakes debt talks on
Wednesday
Republican leader says U.S. default will not happen
White House dubious on Republican plan for Medicare
WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 29 (Reuters) -
P resident Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin
McCarthy will meet at the White House on Wednesday for talks in
the standoff over the federal debt ceiling and prospect for a
U.S. default.
Hardline Republican lawmakers are withholding support for a
measure that would let the country pay its debts until Democrats
agree to spending cuts going forward.
The White House has said raising the debt limit is
non-negotiable, citing the risk to the U.S. economy from a
default.
Analysts are skeptical that the face-to-face talks between
the Democratic president and Republican leader, confirmed by
both sides on Sunday, will soon end a high-stakes crisis where
members of both parties see opportunities to score political
points before the U.S. Treasury runs out of money to pay its
bills this summer.
"The President will ask Speaker McCarthy if he intends to
meet his Constitutional obligation to prevent a national
default, as every other House and Senate leader in U.S. history
has done," a White House spokesperson who declined to be named
said on Sunday.
"He will underscore that the economic security of all
Americans cannot be held hostage to force unpopular cuts on
working families."
On Sunday, McCarthy said that Republicans will not allow a
U.S. default and that cuts to Social Security and Medicare would
be "off the table" in any debt ceiling negotiations.
But he added that Republicans want to "strengthen" the
costly retirement and health benefit programs for seniors - a
statement that the White House called a euphemism for cuts.
"I know the president said he didn't want to have any
discussions" on cuts, McCarthy said on CBS' "Face the Nation"
program. "I want to find a reasonable and a responsible way that
we can lift the debt ceiling (and) take control of this runaway
spending."
The U.S. Treasury this month activated extraordinary cash
management measures to avoid breaching the $31.4 trillion limit
on federal debt imposed by Congress. But without an increase by
early June, the Treasury has said it may run short of cash to
pay the government's bills, risking the biggest threat of
default since a 2011 standoff.
"There will not be a default," McCarthy said without
elaborating. "But what is really irresponsible is what the
Democrats are doing right now, saying you should just raise the
limit."
Biden had previously pledged to hold the meeting with
McCarthy as part of a series of engagements with the new
Congress.
On Sunday, the president's spokesperson said the talks would
cover "a range of issues" and were aimed at "strengthening his
working relationship" with McCarthy, whose party is ramping up
investigations into Biden since they took control of the House
from Democrats following November's midterm elections.
Biden, who is contemplating seeking re-election in 2024, has
been sharply critical of McCarthy's Republican caucus. He
characterized them as "fiscally demented" earlier this month,
threatened to veto their legislation and accused them of trying
to balloon the deficit, favoring billionaires, raising
middle-class taxes and threatening popular benefit programs.
McCarthy and other Republicans both in the House and Senate
have said they will not support an increase in the debt ceiling
without budget cuts or spending reforms.
The Republican threat to block efforts to raise the debt
limit is unusual; such increases have been approved on a
bipartisan basis in Congress for decades, with the exception of
a 2011 vote that included spending cuts for several years ahead.
UNDEFINED DEMANDS
McCarthy did not provide details on specific demands and
ruled out an increase in the retirement age for Social Security
and Medicare benefits.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates said that McCarthy's
pledge to strengthen the programs would lead to cuts.
"For years, congressional Republicans have advocated for
slashing earned benefits using Washington code words like
'strengthen,' when their policies would privatize Medicare and
Social Security, raise the retirement age, or cut benefits,"
Bates said in a statement.
The House speaker, who agreed to rules that make it easier
for his party to oust him over policy disagreements, said he
would focus on discretionary spending, which has increased
dramatically in the past two years with infrastructure and
semiconductor legislation passed with bipartisan support and a
green-energy bill passed by Democrats.
"I think everything, when you look at discretionary, is
sitting there," McCarthy said. "We shouldn't just print more
money, we should balance our budget. So I want to look at every
single department. Where can we become more efficient, more
effective and more accountable?"
He said he also would look at defense spending to eliminate
waste.
Asked if he would support a short-term extension of the debt
limit until September as some lawmakers have suggested to buy
time to pass spending bills, McCarthy said: "I don't want to sit
and negotiate here. I'd rather sit down with the president and
let's have those discussions."
