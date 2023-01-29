House Speaker McCarthy to discuss debt limit, spending with Biden on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - House of Representatives
Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said he will meet with
President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss raising the federal
debt ceiling while controlling government spending, adding that
Republicans will not allow a U.S. default.
"I know the president said he didn't want to have any
discussions. But I think it's very important that our whole
government is designed to find compromise," McCarthy told CBS'
"Face the Nation" program.
"I want to find a reasonable and a responsible way that we
can lift the debt ceiling (and) take control of this runaway
spending," McCarthy added.
The U.S. Treasury this month activated extraordinary cash
management measures to avoid breaching the $31.4 trillion limit
on federal debt imposed by Congress. But without an increase by
early June, the Treasury has said it may run short of cash to
pay the government's bills, raising the biggest threat of
default since a debt ceiling standoff in 2011.
"There will not be a default," McCarthy said. "But what
is really irresponsible is what the Democrats are doing right
now, saying you should just raise the limit."
A White House spokesperson declined to comment but a
White House official familiar with plans for the meeting
confirmed the Wednesday timing. Biden previously
pledged
to discuss debt with McCarthy but the White House has said
it will not negotiate over raising the debt ceiling.
Biden administration officials have framed the planned
meeting with McCarthy as an opportunity to develop the two
leaders' "working relationship."
McCarthy and other Republicans both in the House and
Senate
have said they will not support an increase in the debt
ceiling without budget cuts or spending reforms.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Mark
Porter)