House Ways and Means Committee starts markup of Build Back Better Act

The House Ways and Means Committee today started its budget reconciliation markup of the Build Back Better Act, which will consider a number of health care provisions, including workforce issues; extending the expanded Affordable Care Act Marketplace premium tax credits from this year's COVID-19 legislation; and expanded Medicare benefits for dental, vision and hearing. The committee considered paid family and medical leave policies today and the markup is expected to continue tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday.
