Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

House Ways and Means Committee starts markup of Build Back Better Act

09/09/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The House Ways and Means Committee today started its budget reconciliation markup of the Build Back Better Act, which will consider a number of health care provisions, including workforce issues; extending the expanded Affordable Care Act Marketplace premium tax credits from this year's COVID-19 legislation; and expanded Medicare benefits for dental, vision and hearing. The committee considered paid family and medical leave policies today and the markup is expected to continue tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday.

Disclaimer

AHA - American Hospital Association published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 21:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pBreast Cancer Awareness Month
GL
05:58pDERICHEBOURG : - sbf 120
AQ
05:58pCORRECTION - Farmer Focus Welcomes New CFO Debarshi Sengupta
GL
05:56pFortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Prices Its Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
05:52pTURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Redemption of Bonds
PU
05:52pBXP INVESTOR UPDATE : September 2021 Conferences
PU
05:52pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A CVS Ground Lease Near The Waterfront In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PU
05:52pENTERGY : Insights
PU
05:52pSHARPSPRING : How Apple's Mail Privacy Protection Will Change Your Email Strategy
PU
05:52pVELODYNE LIDAR : Lidar Technology Safeguards Privacy in Security and Infrastructure
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulatory squeeze weighs on gaming shares worldwide
2European stocks pare losses after ECB slows stimulus, as expected
3Analysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at..
4'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
5Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Boston Beer, Cisco Systems, Eversource..

HOT NEWS