House adopts budget resolution directing committees to draft $1.9 trillion relief bill

The House of Representatives last night voted 218-212 to pass a budget resolution for fiscal year 2021 that gives Congress the option to use fast-track procedures to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package with a simple majority in the Senate.

The Senate is expected to pass a similar budget resolution this week, and the House will have to vote again on that version, perhaps as early as this weekend, to ensure both Houses of Congress have passed an identical concurrent budget resolution.

The resolution allocates up to $1.9 trillion to committees with jurisdiction over Biden's American Rescue Plan and instructs them to report legislation consistent with these budgetary targets to the Budget Committee by Feb. 16.