Latest News
'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers

08/22/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
Aug 22 (Reuters) - The premiere of “House of the Dragon” drew nearly 10 million viewers on Sunday on television and the HBO Max streaming service, the largest audience for any new original series in the history of network, HBO reported.

Anticipation for the series, set 200 years before HBO's "Game of Thrones," fanned conversation on social media, where "House of Dragon" remained a top trending topic on Twitter for 14 hours, HBO said on Monday. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
