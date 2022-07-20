House panel's bill would block U.S. buyers of foreign spyware

July 20 (Reuters) - American spymasters would be able to
yank business away from U.S. companies that purchase or market
foreign espionage software, under a bill https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/iaa_ans_xml.pdf
the House Intelligence Committee advanced on Wednesday.
The bill must be approved by the full House and reconciled
with its Senate counterpart before it becomes law. It follows
media reports that Israeli spyware maker NSO was in talks to be
acquired by U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc
.
NSO and L3Harris did not immediately return messages seeking
comment.
Calling the proliferation of foreign-made commercial spyware
"an acute and emergent threat to the national security of the
United States," the bill would empower the U.S. Director of
National Intelligence to bar any contract between such spyware
manufacturers and the intelligence community. It would also
authorize the White House to sanction them if they target U.S.
spies.
In a statement, the White House said it shared lawmakers'
concerns that tools made by the likes of NSO posed "a serious
counterintelligence and security risk to U.S. personnel and
systems" and was working on its own ban on the U.S. government's
use of foreign spyware that had been misused abroad.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not
immediately return a message.
Another clause would allow the director to prohibit any part
of the intelligence community from contracting with a U.S.
company that had acquired foreign commercial spyware "in whole
or in part." That stipulation could have been fatal to the
reported L3Harris deal.
The threat posed by foreign-made spyware to U.S. national
security has crept up the political agenda recently. Last year
Reuters revealed https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-us-state-department-phones-hacked-with-israeli-company-spyware-sources-2021-12-03
that State Department phones had been hacked using NSO spyware.
Only a few weeks earlier, NSO was blacklisted https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-blacklists-four-companies-israel-russia-singapore-citing-spyware-2021-11-03
by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Lauren French, a spokeswoman for the House Intelligence
Committee, said the panel had scheduled a rare unclassified
hearing on foreign espionage tools for next Wednesday.
The legislators have also expressed an appetite to keep
tracking the issue. The bill passed Wednesday calls for the
creation of a classified watchlist of foreign spyware merchants
and annual updates to Congress about the industry's evolution.
