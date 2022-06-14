Log in
House passes bill expanding Supreme Court security

06/14/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
STORY: The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to bolster Supreme Court security in light of threats made against justices ahead of their anticipated ruling curtailing abortion rights.

The legislation, which had already cleared the Senate, passed the House on a 396-27 vote.

President Joe Biden is prepared to sign it.

The measure expands police protection to the families of the justices and senior officers of the court...

And comes as the Supreme Court is set to rule in the coming weeks on a major abortion case from Mississippi.

A leaked draft opinion last month showed that its conservative majority is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide - leading to protests across the country - including outside the homes of some of the justices.

Just last week, a California man carrying a handgun, ammunition, a crow bar and pepper spray was arrested outside the Maryland home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and charged with attempted murder.

The federal judiciary is also calling for separate legislation that would offer more protection for all federal judges. The U.S. Marshals Service said judges were subject to over four thousand threats and inappropriate communications in 2021.


