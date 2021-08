House price increase accelerating again

2017 August 7.8 2017 September 7.3 2017 October 8.2 2017 November 8.2 2017 December 8.2 2018 January 8.8 2018 February 9.5 2018 March 8.6 2018 April 8.8 2018 May 8.9 2018 June 8.9 2018 July 9 2018 August 9.3 2018 September 9.3 2018 October 9 2018 November 9.5 2018 December 8.4 2019 January 8.7 2019 February 7.5 2019 March 7.7 2019 April 7.7 2019 May 7.2 2019 June 6.9 2019 July 7 2019 August 5.7 2019 September 6.1 2019 October 6.3 2019 November 5.8 2019 December 6.5 2020 January 6.3 2020 February 6.6 2020 March 7 2020 April 7.3 2020 May 7.7 2020 June 7.6 2020 July 7.4 2020 August 8.2 2020 September 8.6 2020 October 9.1 2020 November 8.9 2020 December 8.3 2021 January 9.3 2021 February 10.4 2021 March 11.3 2021 April 11.5 2021 May 12.9 2021 June 14.6 2021 July 16.3 Source: CBS, Kadaster

House prices show upward trend

House prices reached a low in June 2013; they have followed an upward trend since then, reaching a new record level in June 2021. Compared to the low in July 2013, house prices were over 74 percent higher on average in July.

2017 August 114.6 2017 September 115 2017 October 115.8 2017 November 116.4 2017 December 116.8 2018 January 118.6 2018 February 119.7 2018 March 120.1 2018 April 120.6 2018 May 121.7 2018 June 122.5 2018 July 123.7 2018 August 125.4 2018 September 125.7 2018 October 126.2 2018 November 127.4 2018 December 126.6 2019 January 128.8 2019 February 128.7 2019 March 129.2 2019 April 129.8 2019 May 130.4 2019 June 130.9 2019 July 132.4 2019 August 132.5 2019 September 133.4 2019 October 134.1 2019 November 134.8 2019 December 134.8 2020 January 136.9 2020 February 137.2 2020 March 138.3 2020 April 139.3 2020 May 140.4 2020 June 140.9 2020 July 142.2 2020 August 143.4 2020 September 144.8 2020 October 146.3 2020 November 146.8 2020 December 146.1 2021 January 149.7 2021 February 151.4 2021 March 153.9 2021 April 155.3 2021 May 158.4 2021 June 161.4 2021 July 165.3 Source: CBS, Kadaster

Fewer housing transactions in July

According to The Netherlands' Cadastre, the total number of transactions recorded over the month of July 2021 stood at 19,043. This is almost 16 percent lower than one year previously. In the first seven months of this year, altogether 138,457 dwellings changed owners, representing an increase of over 7 percent relative to the same period in 2020.