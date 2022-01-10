Housebuilders dent London's FTSE 100 even as banks gain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Jan 10 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index slipped in morning
trade on Monday as housebuilders were hit by $5.4 billion in
costs to remove cladding from buildings, while banking shares
extended gains on expectations of interest rate hikes.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.1% following weekly gains
spurred by a rotation into sectors such as banks, oil & gas and
mining as investors priced in faster interest rate hikes by
major central banks.
Big banks such as HSBC, Barclays and
Standard Chartered rose about 1% each, building on last
week's gains.
Berkeley Group, Barratt Developments,
Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey were down between
3.0% and 2.8% after Britain ordered housebuilders to pay around
$5.4 billion to help remove dangerous cladding from buildings
following a deadly 2017 London fire.
Housing minister Michael Gove set an early-March deadline
for the industry to agree to a fully funded plan of action,
including a dedicated fund to deal with unsafe cladding.
"Given the tone of the letter from Her Majesty's Treasury
(against further taxation) it appears their preference is to
push the developers to agree to quick remedy for recladding
against the backdrop of a threat of legal action," Jefferies
analysts said.
Persimmon had the least risk due to its low exposure, while
Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley & Taylor Wimpey all had the higher
risk of a more meaningful step up in provisions, Jefferies said.
Housebuilders Redrow, Countryside Properties
, Bellway and Vistry Group dropped
between 2.8% and 3.7%, while the FTSE 250 index slipped
0.2%.
Overall, the midcap index slipped 0.2%, adding to weekly
losses as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant
hit sentiment.
Plus500 rose 3.1% after the online trading
platform said it expects annual results to exceed market
expectations, even as it reported slower fourth-quarter growth.
Biotech firm Avacta Group slumped 22.8% after it
said it was halting sales of its COVID-19 antigen lateral flow
test, AffiDX, to replace antibodies in the device and boost its
ability to detect the Omicron variant at lower viral loads.
