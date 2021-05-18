Household Income, Expenditure and Consumption during the First Quarter of 2021

The total income average per household member during the first quarter of 2021 is 1 830 BGN and increases by 6.9% compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Thetotal expenditure average per household member during the first quarter of 2021 is 1 607 BGN and increases by 8.2% in comparison to the same quarter of 2020.

The consumption of main food products average per household member during the first quarter of 2021 changes insignificantly compared to the same quarter of 2020.