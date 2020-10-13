Log in
Household Loans, September 2020

10/13/2020 | 08:25am BST

Press Release

October 13, 2020

HOUSEHOLD LOANS, SEPTEMBER 2020

The outstanding balance of household loans1 in all financial sectors rose KRW10.9 trillion from the previous month in September 2020 (up 6.8% year-on-year). The household loan balance increased KRW9.7 trillion in the banking sector and KRW1.1 trillion in the non-banking sector.

All financial sectors (y-o-y): +6.1% (Sep 2018) → +4.4% (Sep 2019) → +6.8% (Sep 2020)

By type, mortgage loans increased KRW7.1 trillion in September, growing KRW0.8 trillion from the previous month (up KRW4.4 trillion y-o-y). In the banking sector, jeonse2 loans rose KRW3.5 trillion while mortgage loans expanded KRW2.0 trillion. Mortgage lending by non-banks saw an increase of KRW0.4 trillion from the previous month. Other types of loans went up KRW3.8 trillion as credit-based lending by both banks and non-banks rose KRW3.0 trillion and KRW0.7 trillion, respectively.

3>

(In trillion won)

2018

2019

2020

Jan-Sep

Aug

Sep

Jan-Sep

Aug

Sep

Jan-Sep

Aug

Sep

Banks

+40.7

+5.9

+5.1

+39.4

+7.4

+4.8

+69.8

+11.8

+9.7

Non-banks

+9.4

+0.7

-0.7

-6.0

-0.9

-1.6

+1.2

+2.5

+1.1

Mutual

+0.4

-0.4

-0.3

-7.3

-1.2

-0.9

-4.2

+0.3

+0.2

finance

Credit

-2.32

-0.24

-0.19

-1.16

-0.13

-0.19

-1.90

-0.10

-0.13

union

Nonghyup

+3.96

+0.24

+0.10

-0.33

-0.51

-0.28

+1.20

+0.76

+0.38

Suhyup

-0.33

-0.01

-0.00

+0.09

-0.01

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

+0.07

NFCF4

+0.46

+0.06

+0.04

+0.36

+0.03

+0.03

+0.14

+0.01

+0.03

KFCC5

-1.39

-0.46

-0.24

-6.27

-0.55

-0.46

-3.61

-0.31

-0.21

Insurance

+3.4

+0.4

+0.3

-1.6

-0.3

-0.3

+0.2

+0.8

+0.2

Savings

+1.5

+0.3

+0.0

+1.8

+0.3

+0.1

+3.5

+0.5

+0.6

banks

Credit

finance

+4.1

+0.4

-0.8

+1.1

+0.3

-0.4

+1.7

+0.9

+0.2

companies

Total

+50.1

+6.6

+4.4

+33.4

+6.5

+3.2

+71.0

+14.3

+10.9

The financial authorities will closely monitor trends in household loans to prevent risks to the economy and draw up measures when necessary in close coordination with the relevant ministries.

# # #

For press inquiry, please contact Foreign Media Relations Team at fsc_media@korea.kr.

  1. Preliminary
  2. A lump sum deposit without monthly payments for rent
  3. Advance estimates from the Financial Supervisory Service
  4. National Forestry Cooperative Federation
  5. Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Commission of Korea published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:24:00 UTC
