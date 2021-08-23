Household financial vulnerabilities and physical climate risks

We consider 15 categories of natural disasters, which we map to forward sortation areas (FSAs).4,5 When considering the total frequency of events across all types of natural disasters, we find that disasters are most frequent in the Prairies. However, simply using the frequency of disasters to sort the most exposed areas could be misleading. For example, an FSA strongly exposed to wildfires would not be classified as strongly exposed to disasters compared with an FSA exposed to floods because wildfires occur less frequently than floods. Also, natural disaster events are not always independent. For example, extreme drought, a disaster itself, can also increase the likelihood of wildfires.

We instead identify areas most exposed to natural disasters by creating a multi-hazard exposure index following Dilley et al. (2005). We proceed in two steps. First, we rank FSAs into low, medium or high exposure for each natural disaster category based on the frequency distribution of events:

low exposure-at or below the 40 th percentile

percentile medium exposure-between the 40 th and 80 th percentiles

and 80 percentiles high exposure-at or above the 80th percentile

Second, we combine this ranking across all disaster types into a multi-hazard exposure index. In particular, based on their highest exposure across all 15 disaster types, FSAs are classified into the following index categories:

low exposure across all disasters

medium exposure to at least one type of disaster

high exposure to at least one type of disaster-this category is further split into those with high exposure to one, two or more natural disasters

Most regions have high exposure to at least one type of natural disaster (Chart 2). FSAs with high exposure to multiple types of disasters are concentrated in British Columbia, the Prairies, the Atlantic provinces, Northern Quebec, the Northwest Territories and parts of Southern Ontario, including Toronto. Generally, smaller FSAs represent areas with denser populations and a higher concentration of physical assets.