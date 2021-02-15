Household incomes were increasing prior to the COVID-19 lockdown

'Although household incomes grew in this period, individual households experienced this growth differently. While income for the poorest tenth of households grew only 1.8 percent, the rest of New Zealand's household incomes increased at a greater rate,' Mr Pooch said.

In the year ended June 2020, the lower boundary of the highest income quintile ($65,375) was 2.6 times greater than that of the upper boundary of the lowest quintile ($24,917). This ratio is the same as it was in the year to June 2019.

In the year ended June 2020, the highest income quintile received a greater share of income than the bottom three income quintiles combined.

Household income includes any income from wages and salaries, self-employment, investments, government benefits, and superannuation. Housing costs include rent and mortgages, property rates, and building related insurance.

In the year ended June 2020, households spent an average of $21 of every $100 of their household income on housing costs, which is relatively unchanged from 2019.

'Although the ratio of housing costs to household income hasn't changed significantly over the last year, there are certain types of households, such as renters, that spend a higher proportion of their incomes on housing costs,' Mr Pooch said.

'The ratio of housing costs to household income is an important measure because a high proportion of housing costs is often associated with financial strain, particularly for lower-income households.'

Renters were more than twice as likely as homeowners to spend 40.0 percent or more of their household income on housing costs. For the year ended June 2020, just over 1 in 4 (26.5 percent) renting households spent 40.0 percent or more of their household income on rent and other housing costs. In contrast, about 1 in 8 (11.6 percent) of people who owned, or partly owned, their own home spent 40.0 percent or more of their household income on housing costs.