Households' Income and Consumption Expenditure in 2021

I. Households' Income

In 2021, the per capita disposable income of residents in China reached 35,128 yuan, a nominal increase of 9.1 percent over the previous year, and a real increase of 8.1 percent after deducting price factors; the growth rate was 14.3 percent higher than that in 2019 (it was the nominal growth rate year-on-year unless otherwise stated). The average growth rate in two years was 6.9 percent. After deducting price factors, the average actual growth rate in two years was 5.1 percent.

In terms of urban and rural areas, the per capita disposable income of urban residents was 47,412 yuan, an increase of 8.2 percent. After deducting price factors, the actual increase was 7.1 percent; the per capita disposable income of rural residents was 18,931 yuan, an increase of 10.5 percent. After deducting price factors, the actual increase was 9.7 percent.

In 2021, the median per capita disposable income of residents in China was 29,975 yuan, an increase of 8.8 percent, and the median was 85.3 percent of the average. Among them, the median per capita disposable income of urban residents was 43,504 yuan, an increase of 7.7 percent, and the median was 91.8 percent of the average; the median per capita disposable income of rural residents was 16,902 yuan, an increase of 11.2 percent, and the median was 89.3 percent of the average.

According to income sources, in 2021, the per capita wage income of residents nationwide was 19,629 yuan, an increase of 9.6 percent, accounting for 55.9 percent of disposable income; the per capita net operating income was 5,893 yuan, an increase of 11.0 percent, accounting for 16.8 percent of disposable income; the per capita net property income was 3,076 yuan, an increase of 10.2 percent, accounting for 8.8 percent of disposable income; the per capita net transfer income was 6,531 yuan, an increase of 5.8 percent, accounting for 18.6 percent of disposable income.

Compared with 2019, the two-year average growth rates of various sources of per capita disposable income of residents in China are as follows: wage income increased by 6.9 percent, net operating income increased by 6.0 percent, net property income increased by 8.4 percent and net transfer income increased by 7.2 percent.

II. Consumption Expenditure of Households

In 2021, the per capita consumption expenditure of national residents was 24,100 yuan, a nominal increase of 13.6 percent over the previous year, and a real increase of 12.6 percent after deducting the influence of price factors; it increased by 11.8 percent over 2019, with an average growth of 5.7 percent in two years. After deducting price factors, the average real growth in two years was 4.0 percent.

In terms of urban and rural areas, the per capita consumption expenditure of urban residents was 30,307 yuan, an increase of 12.2 percent. After deducting price factors, the actual growth was 11.1 percent; the per capita consumption expenditure of rural residents was 15,916 yuan, an increase of 16.1 percent. After deducting price factors, the actual increase was 15.3 percent.

In 2021, the national per capita consumption expenditure on food, tobacco and alcohol was 7,178 yuan, an increase of 12.2 percent, accounting for 29.8 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; per capita clothing consumption expenditure was 1,419 yuan, an increase of 14.6 percent, accounting for 5.9 percent of per capita consumption expenditure; the per capita residential consumption expenditure was 5,641 yuan, an increase of 8.2 percent, accounting for 23.4 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; the per capita consumption expenditure on household goods and services was 1,423 yuan, an increase of 13.0 percent, accounting for 5.9 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; The per capita consumption expenditure on transportation and communication was 3,156 yuan, an increase of 14.3 percent, accounting for 13.1 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; the per capita consumption expenditure on education, culture and entertainment was 2,599 yuan, an increase of 27.9 percent, accounting for 10.8 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; the per capita consumption expenditure on health care was 2,115 yuan, an increase of 14.8 percent, accounting for 8.8 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; the per capita consumption expenditure on other goods and services was 569 yuan, an increase of 23.2 percent, accounting for 2.4 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure.

Compared with 2019, the average growth rate of eight categories of per capita consumption expenditure of residents in China in two years was: food, tobacco and alcohol increased by 8.6 percent, clothing increased by 3.0 percent, residence increased by 5.6 percent, daily necessities and services increased by 5.4 percent, transportation and communication increased by 5.0 percent, education, culture and entertainment increased by 1.7 percent, medical care increased by 5.4 percent, and other supplies and services increased by 4.2 percent.

Table 1 Income and Expenditure Nationwide in 2021 Item Absolute Value ( yuan) Y/Y(%) Actual Growth in Brackets Total Per Capita Income Nationwide 35128 9.1（8.1） Grouped by Permanent Residence Urban Households 47412 8.2（7.1） Rural Households 18931 10.5（9.7） Grouped by Income Source Income of Wages and Salaries 19629 9.6 Net Business Income 5893 11.0 Net Income from Property 3076 10.2 Net Income from Transfer 6531 5.8 Total Per Capita Income Nationwide Median 29975 8.8 Grouped by Permanent Residence Urban Households 43504 7.7 Rural Households 16902 11.2 Total Per Capita Expenditure Nationwide 24100 13.6（12.6） Grouped by Permanent Residence Urban Households 30307 12.2（11.1） Rural Households 15916 16.1（15.3） Grouped by Consumption Category Food,tobacco and liquor 7178 12.2 Clothing 1419 14.6 Residence 5641 8.2 Household facilities, articles and services 1423 13.0 Transportation and telecommunication 3156 14.3 Education, culture and recreation 2599 27.9 Health care and medical services 2115 14.8 Miscellaneous goods and services 569 23.2 Notes: 1. Per capita disposable income of households = per capita disposable income of urban households * proportion of urban population + per capita disposable income of rural households * proportion of rural population. 2. Nominal growth rate of per capita disposable income of households = (per capita disposable income of households in the current year / per capita disposable income of households in the previous year - 1) * 100%; actual growth rate of per capita disposable income of households = (per capita disposable income of households in the current year / per capita disposable income of households in the previous year / per capita consumer price index of households in the same period - 1) * 100%. 3. The per capita income and expenditure data of the whole country is based on the basic data of sampling survey of more than 100000 households, and weighted and summarized according to the number of households represented by each sample household. Influenced by urbanization, population migration and other factors, the composition of population in different periods has changed, which sometimes leads to the phenomenon that the growth rate of some income and Expenditure Projects of the whole country exceeds the growth range of corresponding income and Expenditure Projects of urban and rural households. It is mainly in the process of urbanization that some people with higher income in rural areas enter urban areas, but they belong to lower income groups in urban areas, and their migration has a pull down effect on part of the income and expenditure of urban and rural households; however, no matter in urban or rural areas, the growth effect will be reflected in the income and expenditure growth of all households. 4. In the growth column compared with the previous year, the data in brackets is the actual growth rate, while others are the nominal growth rate. 5. The average and median income are statistics reflecting the trend of households' income concentration. The average can not only directly reflect the overall situation, but also reflect the overall structure, which is convenient for the comparison of income levels of different groups, but also vulnerable to the influence of extreme data; the median reflects the situation of the object in the middle position, which is relatively stable and can avoid the influence of extreme data, but cannot reflect the structure. Table 2: Income and Expenditure of Urban and Rural Households of 2021 Item Absolute Value (yuan) Nominal Increase Y/Y (%) Total Per Capita Income of Urban Households 47412 8.2 Grouped by Income Source Income of Wages and Salaries 28481 8.0 Net Business Income 5382 14.2 Net Income from Property 5052 9.2 Net Income from Transfer 8497 4.7 Total Per Capita Expenditure of Urban Households 30307 12.2 Grouped by Consumption Category Food,tobacco and liquor 8678 10.1 Clothing 1843 12.0 Residence 7405 6.4 Household facilities, articles and services 1820 11.0 Transportation and telecommunication 3932 13.2 Education, culture and recreation 3322 28.2 Health care and medical services 2521 16.1 Miscellaneous goods and services 786 21.7 Total Per Capita Income of Rural Households 18931 10.5 Grouped by Income Source Income of Wages and Salaries 7958 14.1 Net Business Income 6566 8.0 Net Income from Property 469 12.1 Net Income from Transfer 3937 7.5 Total Per Capita Expenditure of Rural Households 15916 16.1 Grouped by Consumption Category Food,tobacco and liquor 5200 16.1 Clothing 859 20.6 Residence 3315 11.9 Household facilities, articles and services 900 17.3 Transportation and telecommunication 2132 15.8 Education, culture and recreation 1645 25.7 Health care and medical services 1580 11.4 Miscellaneous goods and services 284 26.5

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Disposable income of Households refers to the sum of final consumption expenditure and savings that residents can use, that is, the income that residents can use for free disposal, including both cash income and physical income. According to the source of income, disposable income includes wage and salary income, net business income, net property income and net transfer income.

Consumer spending refers to all the expenditures that residents use to meet their daily needs, including both cash and physical consumption. Consumer spending includes eight categories: food, tobacco and alcohol, clothing, housing, daily necessities and services, transportation and communication, education, culture and recreation, medical care and other supplies and services.

The median of the nationwide per capita disposable income of households refers to the per capita disposable income of households which lies in the middle of all surveyed households ranked from low to high on the basis of per capita disposable income level.

The quarterly income and expenditure data do not include the income and consumption of the self-produced and self-used parts of households, and the annual income and expenditure data includes.

The two-year average growth rate refers to the growth rate calculated by geometric average method based on the corresponding number of the same period in 2019.

2. Survey Methods

The national and sub urban and rural households' income and expenditure data comes from the household income and expenditure and living conditions survey organized and implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics, which is released quarterly.

Using stratified, multi-stage, probability sampling method proportional to the size of population, the National Bureau of Statistics randomly selected 160000 households in 1800 counties (cities, districts) of 31 provinces (regions, cities) as survey households.

According to the unified system and method, the survey organizations directly under the National Bureau of statistics will organize the household to record and collect the data of households' income, expenditure, family operation, production and investment; meanwhile, according to the unified questionnaire, collect other surveys such as the employment of household members and labor force, the ownership of housing and durable consumer goods, and the enjoyment of households' basic social and public services. After the completion of data collection, the municipal and county survey organizations use unified methods and data processing procedures to code, review and input the original investigation data, and then directly transmit the basic household data to the National Bureau of Statistics for unified summary and calculation.

3. Description of Two-year Average Growth Rate

