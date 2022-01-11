Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: third quarter of 2021

Statistical release / 11 January 2022 Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: 3rd Quarter 2021 Non-financial corporations Net value addedby NFCs increased at a lower annual rate of 8.1% (after 24.9%) in the third quarter of 2021. Gross operating surplusgrew at a lower rate of 8.9% in the third quarter of 2021, from 30.3% in the previous quarter, and net property income (defined in this context as property income receivable minus interest and rent payable) was broadly unchanged. As a result gross entrepreneurial income(broadly equivalent to cash flow) increased at a lower rate of 8.1% (after 28.3%).2 NFCs' gross non-financialinvestmentincreased at a lower annual rate of 14.8% (from 19.1% in the previous quarter).3 NFCs' financial investmentgrew at a broadly unchanged rate of 4.6%. Among its components, loans granted increased at a higher rate of 6.2% (after 4.6%), while investment in shares and other equity increased at a lower rate of 1.9% (after 2.2%). Currency and deposits also grew at a lower rate of 6.3% (after 7.5%). Financingof NFCs increased at a higher annual rate of 2.5% (after 2.3% in the previous quarter), as the growth rates of financing via loans (3.0%, after 2.3%)4 and trade credits (8.9%, after 8.1%) increased. NFCs' equity financing grew at a lower rate of 1.3% (after 1.6%), and the issuance of debt securities increased at a broadly unchanged rate (2.4%). NFCs' debt-to-GDPratio(consolidated measure) decreased to 79.8% in the third quarter of 2021, from 81.8% in the same quarter of the previous year, as debt grew slower than GDP; the non-consolidated,wider debt measure decreased to 143.3% of GDP (from 143.8%). For queries, please use the Statistical information requestform. Notes The annual growth rate of non-financial transactions and of outstanding assets and liabilities (stocks) is calculated as the percentage change between the value for a given quarter and that value recorded four quarters earlier. The annual growth rates used for financial transactions refer to the total value of transactions during the year in relation to the outstanding stock a year before. Hyperlinks in the main body of the statistical release are dynamic. The data they lead to may therefore change with subsequent data releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in annex tables are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release. Gross entrepreneurial income is the sum of gross operating surplus and property income receivable minus interest and rent payable. Gross non-financial investment is the sum of gross fixed capital formation, changes of inventories, and the net acquisition of valuables and non-produced assets (e.g. licences). Loan financing comprises loans granted by all euro area sectors (in particular MFIs, non-MFI financial institutions and loans from other non-financial corporations) and by creditors that are not resident in the euro area. European Central Bank Directorate General Statistics Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Statistical information request, website: www.ecb.europa.eu Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.