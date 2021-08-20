Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Households headed by white persons spend almost twice on travel and leisure than those headed by blacks or browns August 19, 2021

08/20/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • At a glance
  • Average monthly expenditure per person was R$ 53.93, with R$ 34.41 in households headed by white persons and R$ 18.35 in households headed by blacks or browns between 2017 and 2018.
  • Expenditure also varied by sex and the level schooling and the income of the reference person.
  • Travel represented 72.3% of the expenditure of households on leisure.
  • 65.8% of persons lived in households that considered their leisure pattern good and, 34.1%, as bad.
Travel represented 72.4% of the expenditure on leisure - Photo: Licia Rubinstein/IBGE News Agency

Households headed by white persons spent almost twice on travel and leisure, between 2017 and 2018, than those whose householders were black or white. In the former group, average monthly expenditure per person amounted to R$ 34.41. In the caase of a black or brown householder that figure amounted to R$ 18.35. These data come from the IBGE's Consumer Expenditure Survey - POF 2017-2018: Profile of Expenditures.

This difference is even bigger depending on the type of leisure. In terms of travel, for example, investment in excursions and tourism packages is almost three time higher in households headed by white persons (R$ 7.68) than in those headed by blacks or browns (R$ 2.58). On the other hand, the difference considerimg cultural and sports events, or reading, toys and games is smaller.

Besides color or race, expenditure on travel and leisure varied according to the sex of the reference person. In families headed by women (R$ 18.12) monthly expenditure by person was half of that observed in the case of male householders (R$ 35.80).

Depending on the level of schooling and income, that difference is even bigger. In the 10% richest households, monthly expenditure on leasure and travel reached R$ 26.43 per person, whereas in the 10% with the lowest income, expenditure was of only R$ 0.84. Similar disparity can be seen in households whose reference person has a higher education degree (R$ 27.08) and against those headed by persons without schooling (R$ 1.07).

'What accounts for all these differences is inequality of income among households, which varies according to the level of schooling, formal or informal nature of work and household composition. In households with disposable income beyond essential expenses, expenditure on travel and leisure is the highest,' says the survey analyst Luciana Alves dos Santos.

Between 2017-2018, average per capita expenditure of all households on sporadic travel and leisure was R$ 53.93, with 72.4% of the total being spent on travel. The remaining 27.6% was spent on other activities such as reading, tickets for entertainment, sports and recreation events, besides toys and games.

From the total spent on travel, 73.4% were on food, transportation and lodging and 26.6% on excursions and events and national and international tourism packages. Among the other activities, 63.8% referred to cultural, sports and recreation events and 36.2% to reading, toys and games.

65.8% say they have good or satisfactory access to leisure and 34.1%, see it as bad

The survey also reported the subjective evaluation of interviewed persons about their pattern of leisure between 2017 and 2018. About 35.1% of the persons belonged to households that evaluated their living pattern as good iconsidering quality of public and private leisure services accessed by household members in the period. Another 30.7% considered that aspect as satisfactory, and 34.1%, as bad.

Among the 35.1% of persons in households that considered their leisure pattern good, 16.5% were members of households headed by white persons and 18.2% by black or brown persons. As for a bad pattern, though, the difference between the two segments was bigger: among the 34.1% who were part of households that saw their leisure pattern as bad, 12.1% were from households with a white reference person and 21.6%, with a black or brown reference person.

Among the 10% households with the highest income, 54.0% of the persons were in households that considered their leisure pattern as good and 14.0% as bad. On the other hand, among the 40% households with the lowest income, only 29.0% of the persons were members of households that considered their leisure pattern good, whereas 42% saw it as bad.

Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:44aDRDGOLD : Appointment to the nominations committee
PU
04:44aALCOMET : “Alcomet” AD received the approval of the project ALUGREEN
PU
04:44aWORLEY : Supporting a carbon capture and storage project in Canada
PU
04:44aBARCLAYS : British high growth companies raise £19 billion in the last three years in deals involving foreign investors
PU
04:44aVOTING INTENTION : Con 40%, Lab 32% (17-18 Aug)
PU
04:44aMORIMATSU INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement establish a high-end biopharmaceutical equipment manufacturing base
PU
04:42aDGAP-ADHOC : Epigenomics AG: Reduction of principal amount of planned mandatory convertible bond to up to EUR 16.5 million and of conversion price to EUR 1.10 per share
DJ
04:41aSexual harassment rife in mine camps, Western Australian inquiry finds
RE
04:41aTaiwan July export orders leap again, COVID variants a concern
RE
04:40aOSB : Profits more than double at OneSavings Bank
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
2Gold rises as virus concerns dent risk appetite, set for weekly gain
3ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Musk says Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail

HOT NEWS