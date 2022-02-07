Log in
Housing Association Funding Plc - Notice to Noteholders

02/07/2022 | 11:31am EST
THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN FINANCIAL, LEGAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVICE, INCLUDING AS TO ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES, IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL, LEGAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of the Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this document to the purchaser or transferee or to the broker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS

To the holders of the £192,270,000 8.25 per cent. Secured Loan-Backed Notes due June 2027 ISIN: XS0073407537

(the “Notes”)

issued by Housing Association Funding PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) requires disclosure by or on behalf of the Issuer of any inside information concerning the Issuer.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the master schedule of definitions, interpretation and construction clauses dated 23 January 1997, as amended and restated on 30 January 1998, as amended and restated on 23 December 1999, as amended and restated on 29 June 2005, as amended and restated on 7 December 2009, as amended and restated on 11 February 2010 and as further amended and restated on 31 January 2017.

Full Redemption occurring on the December 2021 IPD

We refer to the notice of the Issuer dated 6 December 2021 in which the Issuer informed Noteholders that it received funds from A2 Dominion South Limited (formerly known as Airways Housing Society Limited) (“A2 Dominion South Limited”)  in relation to the prepayment of its loan.

Pursuant to the Supplemental Trust Deed, the amount of the prepayment was, as is required, applied to redeem the Notes and pay Noteholders on the Interest Payment Date (as defined in the Trust Deed) falling in December 2021 (the “December 2021 IPD”) in accordance with the terms of the Transaction Documents as follows (the “December 2021 Redemption”):

  • £3,197,852.38 was applied to redeem the Notes.
  • £131,911.41 was applied in payment of interest due and payable in respect of the Notes.
  • £709,417.35 was applied in payment of the Prepayment Premium; and
  • £46,544.32 was or will be applied in repayment of outstanding fees, costs and expenses incurred by the transaction parties;

The Issuer wishes to inform Noteholders that these amounts are in addition to other scheduled payments made on the December 2021 IPD and further information regarding the future amortisation of the Notes will be published in due in course.

Queries may be addressed to the Issuer as follows:

Housing Association Funding PLC:

Address:               Bastion House, 6th Floor, 140 London Wall, London, England, EC2Y 5DN

Attention:             The Directors

Telephone:            +44 203 994 7157

Email:                   spvservices@apexfs.com

HOUSING ASSOCIATION FUNDING PLC

7 February 2022


