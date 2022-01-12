Log in
Housing Finance Strategies Announces #HousingDC22

01/12/2022 | 06:30am EST
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE)

#HousingDC 22

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz today announced that the firm will host its annual housing policy and technology event on September 26-27, 2022. "Based on our amazing success last year and the demand for the content we produce, I am excited to announce our plans for next fall. #HousingDC22 will take place ahead of the critical midterm elections and will focus on the key policy and tech issues facing the industry. Importantly, our event will continue to feature the highest quality level of speakers that our audience expects from a Housing Finance Strategies produced event," said Faith Schwartz.

The returning support of #HousingDC22 sponsors is notable and a testament to the quality of the event. Caliber, FICO, FormFree, Freedom, Mr. Cooper and RiskSpan are Platinum sponsors. CoreLogic, LoanCare, Mortgage Connect and Notarize are Gold sponsors. And Black Knight, Depth PR and USMI are Silver sponsors.

"Faith and team have a track record of success and they are always on top of emerging issues, such as Climate Risk Scoring," said Bernadette Kogler, Co-founder & CEO of RiskSpan. Kogler went on to say, "With climate policy plans under development across the federal government, and the private sector already beginning to act, we see the implications to housing as paramount."

As to logistics, Suzanne Garwood, immediate past president of the Women in Housing & Finance Foundation noted: "The production quality of #HousingDC21 was remarkable. With over 1,600 registered housing industry leaders on board, I am excited about the prospects for growing that participation further with #HousingDC22!"

In addition to industry speakers, Schwartz intends to offer a political pundit's take ahead of the midterms and present the sought after Housing Champion award.

Make plans now to Save the Date: https://www.housingdc22.com/. Watch for more sponsor updates, key speaker announcements and event details to come.

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Schwartz has created and delivered multiple housing events and a number of national housing policy conferences.

News Source: Housing Finance Strategies

Related link: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/housing-finance-strategies-announces-housingdc22/

