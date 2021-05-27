Housing Market Report - May 2021

﻿

The housing market represents a key area at the level of individual economic agents (households, financial institutions), as well as at the level of the national economy. Housing market developments are closely related to financial stability issues and fundamentally determine short- and long-term prospects for economic activity. Overall, it can be stated that the housing market is integrally linked to every area of the national economy. Housing market developments, in particular the volatility of housing prices, influence the savings and consumption decisions of the household sector via its financial position, and also influence the portfolio, profitability and lending activity of financial institutions via the stock of mortgage loan collateral.

The 'Housing Market Report' aims to provide a comprehensive view of current trends on the Hungarian housing market and to identify and present the macroeconomic processes that influence housing market supply and demand. With this publication, the Magyar Nemzeti Bank regularly presents the relevant developments on the Hungarian housing market on a semi-annual basis.

The property market, and within that the housing market, is of key importance for the Magyar Nemzeti Bank in relation to fulfilling its primary tasks, based on inflation and economic considerations as well as financial stability factors. The development of property market supply directly influences economic growth, while oversupply and inadequate supply can also have serious consequences for financial stability. Housing price appreciation improves the financial status of households, prompting them to increase consumption, which influences both economic growth and inflation. Price appreciation also boosts the lending capacity of financial institutions by reducing their expected losses, which again invigorates the economy through lending growth. The correlation between the mortgage loan market and housing prices deserves particular attention: during business cycles, a mutually reinforcing relationship can develop between bank lending and housing prices.

The 'Housing Market Report' provides deeper insight into the factors behind market developments and the system of interactions between individual market agents by presenting a complex, wide-ranging array of information. The housing market already features in the publications of central banks, both in Hungary and at the international level, but typically from the perspective of the main topic of the respective publication. Consequently, the 'Housing Market Report' represents a unique central bank publication at the international level as well, due to its integrated presentation of the macroeconomic and financial stability factors of the property market. The information used by the publication includes the following:

The presentation of the macroeconomic environment influencing the housing market is based on the information contained in the MNB's Inflation Report. 1 Key statistical variables relating to the housing market include changes in the volume of gross value added, and developments in real income and unemployment, as well as changes in the yield environment.

Key statistical variables relating to the housing market include changes in the volume of gross value added, and developments in real income and unemployment, as well as changes in the yield environment. The analysis of current housing market developments primarily relies on information provided by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office, the National Tax and Customs Administration and real estate agents. Information on changes in housing market turnover and housing prices can be divided into the differences between new and used housing market developments. In addition to this, data on the regional heterogeneity of the housing market are also used.

The experiences and proposals of market participants and general government actors, with the contribution of the Housing and Real Estate Market Advisory Board (hereinafter: LITT), help shed light on the broader questions of housing market trends.

The analysis of the residential mortgage loan market primarily relies on the balance sheet data of credit institutions and the interest statistics collected by the MNB; information on the qualitative features of lending developments collected in the Lending Survey 2 is also used.

Magyar Nemzeti Bank, Inflation Report: http://www.mnb.hu/en/publications/reports/inflation-report