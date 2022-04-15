Log in
News: Latest News
Housing Starts, Building Permits and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

04/15/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  Housing Mkt Index           Apr       77     (10)   79 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts              Mar       1.73M  (15)   1.769M 
                  -- percent change         Mar      -2.2%         +6.8% 
          0830  Building Permits            Mar       1.82M  (10)   1.859M 
                  -- percent change         Mar      -2.1%         -1.9% 
Wednesday 1000  Existing Home Sales         Mar       5.80M  (13)   6.02M 
                  -- percent change         Mar      -3.7%         -7.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 16    180K   (11)   185K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Apr       22.0   (9)    27.4 
          1000  Leading Index               Mar      +0.3%   (8)   +0.3% 
Friday    0945  S&P Global Flash Mfg PMI    Apr       58.6   (7)    58.8* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash Svcs PMI   Apr       57.9   (6)    58.0* 
 
*March Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 1415ET

HOT NEWS