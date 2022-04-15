Housing Starts, Building Permits and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Housing Mkt Index Apr 77 (10) 79 Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Mar 1.73M (15) 1.769M -- percent change Mar -2.2% +6.8% 0830 Building Permits Mar 1.82M (10) 1.859M -- percent change Mar -2.1% -1.9% Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Mar 5.80M (13) 6.02M -- percent change Mar -3.7% -7.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 16 180K (11) 185K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Apr 22.0 (9) 27.4 1000 Leading Index Mar +0.3% (8) +0.3% Friday 0945 S&P Global Flash Mfg PMI Apr 58.6 (7) 58.8* 0945 S&P Global Flash Svcs PMI Apr 57.9 (6) 58.0* *March Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 1415ET