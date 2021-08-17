Housing Starts Seen Down in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.59M (31) 1.643M -- percent change Jul -3.2% +6.3% 0830 Building Permits Jul 1.61M (19) 1.598M -- percent change Jul +0.8% -5.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 14 365K (23) 375K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 22.0 (19) 21.9 1000 Leading Index Jul +0.7% (18) +0.7% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

