Housing Starts Seen Down in July -- Data Week Ahead

08/17/2021 | 10:15am EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              Jul       1.59M  (31)   1.643M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      -3.2%         +6.3% 
          0830  Building Permits            Jul       1.61M  (19)   1.598M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +0.8%         -5.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 14    365K   (23)   375K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Aug       22.0   (19)   21.9 
          1000  Leading Index               Jul      +0.7%   (18)  +0.7% 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1014ET

