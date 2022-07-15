Housing Starts Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jul 66 (6) 67 Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Jun 1.59M (12) 1.549M -- percent change Jun +2.6% -14.4% 0830 Building Permits Jun 1.68M (7) 1.695M -- percent change Jun -0.9% -7.0% Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jun 5.38M (11) 5.41M -- percent change Jun -0.6% -3.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 16 237K (6) 244K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul 1.9 (8) -3.3 1000 Leading Index Jun -0.5% (6) -0.4% Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI Jul 53.0 (6) 52.7* 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Jul 53.0 (5) 52.7* *End-June Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1416ET