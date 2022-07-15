Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Housing Starts Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

07/15/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  Housing Mkt Index              Jul       66     (6)    67 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts                 Jun       1.59M  (12)   1.549M 
                  -- percent change            Jun      +2.6%         -14.4% 
          0830  Building Permits               Jun       1.68M  (7)    1.695M 
                  -- percent change            Jun      -0.9%         -7.0% 
Wednesday 1000  Existing Home Sales            Jun       5.38M  (11)   5.41M 
                  -- percent change            Jun      -0.6%         -3.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 16    237K   (6)    244K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Jul       1.9    (8)   -3.3 
          1000  Leading Index                  Jun      -0.5%   (6)   -0.4% 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI  Jul       53.0   (6)    52.7* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Jul       53.0   (5)    52.7* 
 
*End-June Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1416ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 6.79% This Week to Settle at $3.2132 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.71% This Week to Settle at $3.6990 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 6.87% This Week to Settle at $97.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pWorld stocks rally, dollar dips as investors weigh spending data, inflation scares
RE
02:27pGermany says Finland talks did not yield clearer timeline for Uniper's future
RE
02:17pHousing Starts Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:06pComex Copper Ends the Week 8.42% Lower at $3.2345 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:06pComex Silver Ends the Week 3.23% Lower at $18.548 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:06pComex Gold Ends the Week 2.19% Lower at $1702.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:35pLibya's Tripoli-appointed NOC chief lifts force majeure on exports
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amgen, Cisco, Dollar General, Microsoft..
2Judge in Twitter v. Musk made rare ruling: ordering a deal to close
3BICO announces preliminary financial performance for the second quarter
4Horta-Osorio returns with role at Italy's Mediobanca
5Hyundai Motor's N Brand Unveils Two Rolling Lab Concepts, Signaling Hig..

HOT NEWS