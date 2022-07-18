Housing Starts Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Jun 1.57M (27) 1.549M -- percent change Jun +1.4% -14.4% 0830 Building Permits Jun 1.65M (19) 1.695M -- percent change Jun -2.7% -7.0% Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jun 5.36M (26) 5.41M -- percent change Jun -0.9% -3.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 16 240K (20) 244K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul 1.6 (18) -3.3 1000 Leading Index Jun -0.6% (15) -0.4% Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI Jul 52.2 (11) 52.7* 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Jul 53.0 (9) 52.7* *End-June Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

