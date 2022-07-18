Log in
Housing Starts Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead Update

07/18/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts                 Jun       1.57M  (27)   1.549M 
                  -- percent change            Jun      +1.4%         -14.4% 
          0830  Building Permits               Jun       1.65M  (19)   1.695M 
                  -- percent change            Jun      -2.7%         -7.0% 
Wednesday 1000  Existing Home Sales            Jun       5.36M  (26)   5.41M 
                  -- percent change            Jun      -0.9%         -3.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 16    240K   (20)   244K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Jul       1.6    (18)  -3.3 
          1000  Leading Index                  Jun      -0.6%   (15)  -0.4% 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI  Jul       52.2   (11)   52.7* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Jul       53.0   (9)    52.7* 
 
*End-June Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1415ET

