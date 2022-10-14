Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

10/14/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Oct      -5      (5)   -1.5 
Tuesday   0915  Industrial Production       Sep      +0.1%   (10)  -0.2% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Sep       80.0%  (9)    80.0% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Oct       44     (5)    46 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              Sep       1.48M  (10)   1.575M 
                  -- percent change         Sep      -6.0%         +12.2% 
          0830  Building Permits            Sep       1.54M  (6)    1.517M 
                  -- percent change         Sep      +1.5%        -10.0% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 15    235K   (3)    228K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Oct      -5.8    (6)   -9.9 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Sep       4.70M  (9)    4.80M 
                  -- percent change         Sep      -2.1%         -0.4% 
          1000  Leading Index               Sep      -0.3%   (5)   -0.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1415ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.34% 0.62089 Delayed Quote.-13.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.08% 1.11764 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.83% 0.7201 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.37% 0.97294 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012154 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.31% 0.556 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
Latest news "Commodities"
02:16pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:06pComex Copper Ends the Week 1.11% Higher at $3.4505 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:06pComex Silver Ends the Week 10.78% Lower at $18.015 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:06pComex Gold Ends the Week 3.46% Lower at $1641.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:05pIndia cuts base import price of palm oil, gold
RE
02:03pCanada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals -finmin
RE
01:23pDiesel’s gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp
RE
01:21pWheat drops on firm dollar, hopes for Black Sea corridor talks
RE
01:04pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth time in five weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
12:59pEcuador expects to choose contractor for Amistad gas field output expansion
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
2Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
3Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
4U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
5Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January

HOT NEWS