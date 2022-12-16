Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Housing Mkt Index Dec 34 (6) 33 Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Nov 1.40M (11) 1.425M -- percent change Nov -1.8% -4.2% 0830 Building Permits Nov 1.49M (7) 1.526M -- percent change Nov -2.4% -2.4% Wednesday 0830 Current Account Balance 3Q -$224B (3) -$251.09B 1000 Existing Home Sales Nov 4.16M (10) 4.43M -- percent change Nov -6.1% -5.9% 1000 Consumer Confidence Dec 101.0 (10) 100.2 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 17 223K (4) 211K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 3Q +2.9% (7) +2.9%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 3Q N/A +4.3%* 1000 Leading Index Nov -0.5% (6) -0.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec N/A -6 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Nov -1.0% (9) +1.1%** 0830 Personal Income Nov +0.2% (13) +0.7% 0830 Consumer Spending Nov +0.2% (11) +0.8% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Nov +0.2% (8) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Nov +4.7% (6) +5.0% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 59.1 (6) 59.1*** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales Nov 600K (11) 632K -- percent change Nov -5.1% +7.5% *3Q 2nd Reading **Revised figure ***Dec Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

