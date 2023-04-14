The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Apr -15 (4) -24.6 1000 Housing Mkt Index Apr 45 (5) 44 Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Mar 1.40M (10) 1.45M -- percent change Mar -3.4% +9.8% 0830 Building Permits Mar 1.45M (5) 1.524M -- percent change Mar -4.9% +13.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 15 244K (3) 239K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Apr -20.0 (5) -23.2 1000 Existing Home Sales Mar 4.48M (9) 4.58M -- percent change Mar -2.2% +14.5% 1000 Leading Index Mar -0.7% (5) -0.3% Friday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Apr 49.0 (6) 49.2* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Apr 51.5 (5) 52.6* *End-March Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1417ET