The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       Apr       -15     (4)   -24.6 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index              Apr        45     (5)    44 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts                 Mar        1.40M  (10)   1.45M 
                  -- percent change            Mar       -3.4%         +9.8% 
          0830  Building Permits               Mar        1.45M  (5)    1.524M 
                  -- percent change            Mar       -4.9%         +13.8% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Apr 15     244K   (3)    239K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Apr       -20.0   (5)   -23.2 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Mar        4.48M  (9)    4.58M 
                  -- percent change            Mar       -2.2%         +14.5% 
          1000  Leading Index                  Mar       -0.7%   (5)   -0.3% 
Friday    0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Apr        49.0   (6)    49.2* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Apr        51.5   (5)    52.6* 
 
*End-March Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1417ET