Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0915 Industrial Production Sep +0.1% (25) -0.2%
0915 Capacity Utilization Sep 80.0% (20) 80.0%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Oct 44 (17) 46
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Sep 1.47M (24) 1.575M
-- percent change Sep -6.7% +12.2%
0830 Building Permits Sep 1.54M (17) 1.517M
-- percent change Sep +1.5% -10.0%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 15 230K (18) 228K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Oct -5.0 (17) -9.9
1000 Existing Home Sales Sep 4.70M (24) 4.80M
-- percent change Sep -2.1% -0.4%
1000 Leading Index Sep -0.3% (13) -0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
