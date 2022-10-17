Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0915 Industrial Production Sep +0.1% (25) -0.2% 0915 Capacity Utilization Sep 80.0% (20) 80.0% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Oct 44 (17) 46 Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Sep 1.47M (24) 1.575M -- percent change Sep -6.7% +12.2% 0830 Building Permits Sep 1.54M (17) 1.517M -- percent change Sep +1.5% -10.0% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 15 230K (18) 228K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Oct -5.0 (17) -9.9 1000 Existing Home Sales Sep 4.70M (24) 4.80M -- percent change Sep -2.1% -0.4% 1000 Leading Index Sep -0.3% (13) -0.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

