Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update

10/17/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0915  Industrial Production       Sep      +0.1%   (25)  -0.2% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Sep       80.0%  (20)   80.0% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Oct       44     (17)   46 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              Sep       1.47M  (24)   1.575M 
                  -- percent change         Sep      -6.7%         +12.2% 
          0830  Building Permits            Sep       1.54M  (17)   1.517M 
                  -- percent change         Sep      +1.5%         -10.0% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 15    230K   (18)   228K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Oct      -5.0    (17)  -9.9 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Sep       4.70M  (24)   4.80M 
                  -- percent change         Sep      -2.1%         -0.4% 
          1000  Leading Index               Sep      -0.3%   (13)  -0.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1416ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.16% 0.6294 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.16% 1.13708 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.05% 0.72926 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.06% 0.98416 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012173 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.09% 0.56329 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
Latest news "Commodities"
02:16pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.14% Higher at $3.4555 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Settles 3.66% Higher at $18.674 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.93% Higher at $1657.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:19pICE Canola Retreats From Early Gains at Midday
DJ
10:17aNigeria Inflation Increased to 20.77% in September
DJ
10:09aICE Canola Futures Make Gains
DJ
08:16aArchaea Energy Shares Hit 52-Week High After BP Buyout Offer
DJ
07:44aArchaea Energy Being Bought By BP for $26 a Share
DJ
06:54aCosan Agrees to Sell Payments Business to Its Raizen Joint Venture
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time for talks is over, French minister says as petrol crisis drags on
2Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
3Nokia announces most advanced fiber broadband platform in the world
4Column-Hedge funds still betting on that elusive Fed pivot: McGeever
5Royal BAM N : Dutch authorities investigate some projects of BAM Intern..

HOT NEWS