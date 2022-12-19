Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Nov 1.40M (25) 1.425M -- percent change Nov -1.8% -4.2% 0830 Building Permits Nov 1.48M (18) 1.526M -- percent change Nov -3.0% -2.4% Wednesday 0830 Current Account Balance 3Q -$222B (13) -$251.09B 1000 Existing Home Sales Nov 4.17M (25) 4.43M -- percent change Nov -5.9% -5.9% 1000 Consumer Confidence Dec 101.2 (26) 100.2 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 17 220K (21) 211K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 3Q +2.9% (22) +2.9%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 3Q +4.3% (10) +4.3%* 1000 Leading Index Nov -0.5% (16) -0.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec -8 (3) -6 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Nov -1.1% (23) +1.1%** 0830 Personal Income Nov +0.3% (27) +0.7% 0830 Consumer Spending Nov +0.2% (24) +0.8% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Nov +0.2% (23) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Nov +4.6% (15) +5.0% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 59.1 (18) 59.1*** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales Nov 600K (26) 632K -- percent change Nov -5.1% +7.5% *3Q 2nd Reading **Revised figure ***Dec Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1419ET