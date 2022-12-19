Advanced search
Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update

12/19/2022 | 02:20pm EST
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts                 Nov       1.40M  (25)   1.425M 
                  -- percent change            Nov      -1.8%         -4.2% 
          0830  Building Permits               Nov       1.48M  (18)   1.526M 
                  -- percent change            Nov      -3.0%         -2.4% 
Wednesday 0830  Current Account Balance        3Q      -$222B   (13) -$251.09B 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Nov       4.17M  (25)   4.43M 
                  -- percent change            Nov      -5.9%         -5.9% 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Dec       101.2  (26)   100.2 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Dec 17    220K   (21)   211K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)         3Q       +2.9%   (22)  +2.9%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)       3Q       +4.3%   (10)  +4.3%* 
          1000  Leading Index                  Nov      -0.5%   (16)  -0.8% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Dec      -8      (3)   -6 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods                  Nov      -1.1%   (23)  +1.1%** 
          0830  Personal Income                Nov      +0.3%   (27)  +0.7% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Nov      +0.2%   (24)  +0.8% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Nov      +0.2%   (23)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Nov      +4.6%   (15)  +5.0% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Dec       59.1   (18)   59.1*** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Nov       600K   (26)   632K 
                  -- percent change            Nov      -5.1%         +7.5% 
 
*3Q 2nd Reading 
**Revised figure 
***Dec Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1419ET

