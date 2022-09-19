Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Aug 1.45M (24) 1.446M
-- percent change Aug +0.3% -9.6%
0830 Building Permits Aug 1.60M (17) 1.674M
-- percent change Aug -4.4% -1.3%
Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Aug 4.68M (22) 4.81M
-- percent change Aug -2.7% -5.9%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 17 215K (16) 213K
0830 Current Account Balance 2Q -$260.8B (10) -$291.42B
1000 Leading Index Aug -0.2% (14) -0.4%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep 5 (3) 3
Composite Index
Friday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Sep 51.2 (10) 51.5*
0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Sep 45.3 (8) 43.7*
*End-Aug Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
