Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

09/19/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts                 Aug       1.45M  (24)   1.446M 
                  -- percent change            Aug      +0.3%         -9.6% 
          0830  Building Permits               Aug       1.60M  (17)   1.674M 
                  -- percent change            Aug      -4.4%         -1.3% 
Wednesday 1000  Existing Home Sales            Aug       4.68M  (22)   4.81M 
                  -- percent change            Aug      -2.7%         -5.9% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Sep 17    215K   (16)   213K 
          0830  Current Account Balance        2Q      -$260.8B (10) -$291.42B 
          1000  Leading Index                  Aug      -0.2%   (14)  -0.4% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Sep       5      (3)     3 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Sep       51.2   (10)   51.5* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Sep       45.3   (8)    43.7* 
 
*End-Aug Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1412ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:49pRussia's Gazprom to replace sterling-denominated bond
RE
02:13pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:00pComex Copper Settles 0.10% Lower at $3.5575 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:00pComex Silver Settles 0.12% Lower at $19.273 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:00pComex Gold Settles 0.33% Lower at $1666.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:30pCROP WATCH : Producers eye harvest with cautious optimism -Braun
RE
12:27pRussia's Gazprom to replace sterling-denominated bonds
RE
12:19pWheat drops as Russian production climbs
RE
12:16pToronto Stocks Inch Higher; Kinross Gold Rises on Improved Buyback Plan
DJ
12:08pICE Canola Futures Weaken With Outside Markets
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, HR Horton, Intuit, Meritage Homes, NCR...
3Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..
4China, Hong Kong stocks dip further ahead of Fed meeting outcome
5Marketmind: Vigils

HOT NEWS